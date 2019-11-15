Microsoft's Project xCloud will go live in 2020

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 03:15 IST SHARE

Today at their XO19 conference, Microsoft revealed that its cloud gaming platform, Project xCloud, will finally go live in 2020. The platform is already live on beta, and gamers can head over to the official Xbox website to register.

Project xCloud is Mircosoft’s big money take on cloud gaming, and the platform has been heavily anticipated since the company initialy teased it early this year. It's a streaming service that will allow gamers to access their favorite titles from any device that is compatible with the Project xCloud servers. The cloud service will also come to the PC platform sometime next year.

There are currently 50+ games available on the platform, and more games will be added soon. The current games include popular titles such as Tekken 7, Devil May Cry 5, and Madden NFL 2020. Project xCloud will also come with controller support and, apart from the standard Xbox controller, it will also support Raze Junglecat and Sony Dualshock 4 controllers.

The beta phase is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, and South Korea, so gamers from the afore-mentioned regions can try the cloud service first-hand. The beta phase will expand to Western Europe, Japan, Canda, and India in 2020.

