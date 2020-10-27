Snoop Dogg is a 49-year old American rapper whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Originally a musician, he is also an actor, entrepreneur, producer, and even a Twitch streamer. Snoop Dogg streams on Twitch under the user name Doggydogg20.

Snoop Dogg has 202k followers on the platform, and streams games such as NBA 2K20, Madden NFL 21, and Mortal Kombat 11. Quite a few of his streams give viewers an inside look into his lavish lifestyle.

Image Credits: Flipboard

Microsoft sends Snoop Dogg an Xbox Series X fridge for his birthday

Recently, Snoop Dogg showed off an Xbox Series X fridge that he got on his 49th birthday. The rapper was born on 21st October 1971, and received an elaborate gift from Microsoft for the occasion. With the Xbox Series X set to be released on November 10th, Microsoft decided to send him a custom made fridge filled with more gifts.

In the video that you can see below, Snoop Dogg can be seen showing off the fridge along with its contents. Inside, users can see a host of different gifts, the most prominent of them being an Xbox shaped birthday cake with the following text written across.

“Happy Birthday to the Xbox OG”

Inside, users can see multiple bottles of Snoop’s own range of Indoggo gin, albeit with gold-plated ‘Xbox’ decorations. Further, there appears to be innumerable egg cartons, juice, and other types of goodies inside the fridge.

Snoop Dogg has an Xbox Series X fridge pic.twitter.com/7SUCJYdk36 — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 24, 2020

Finally, among the plethora of goodies, users can also see a couple of gold necklaces and other Xbox themed jewelry that Microsoft had apparently sent the rapper. The ‘fridge’ is actually part of an elaborate joke that had started when Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, had tweeted a joke comparing the Xbox Series X to a fridge back in December 2019.

Advertisement

I know a lot of people were making fun of the Xbox Series X design because of how different it is compared to prior consoles.



But it turns out the PS5 will use a similar design as this leaked render shows. pic.twitter.com/r9mPU7SdQG — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 13, 2019

The official Xbox Twitter account had then posted a picture of the Xbox Series X alongside an actual fridge for scale in March 2020. Now however, it appears as if Microsoft has taken the joke a step forward and is actually sending out fridges as birthday gifts!