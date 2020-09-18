The PS5 Showcase Event went off without a hitch for Sony, with the event showcasing some of the games that the next-gen console will have at launch. Along with that, fans finally got a price and release date for the PS5, and Sony confirmed that pre-orders for the console would be available the next day.

However, retailers were quick to jump the gun and open pre-orders way ahead of schedule. This resulted in a large portion of the fanbase being extremely disappointed as they couldn't place a pre-order for the PS5 on time.

The demand was unbelievably high, with units selling out only minutes after pre-orders were up. Sony has assured fans that there will be more PS5 units available at launch than the PS4.

Microsoft, to comfort fans as well as take a subtle dig at Sony for the chaotic PS5 pre-order situation, tweeted out the date for pre-orders for Xbox Series X and Series S.

Microsoft takes subtle digs at Sony for chaotic PS5 pre-order situation

🎮 Pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S starting on September 22



🎮 Xbox All Access pre-orders will also begin



🎮 It's all finally happening



Get your exact local start time and participating retailers here: https://t.co/J0aD6zo9C5 pic.twitter.com/eXoti60WDg — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

While this could just simply be Microsoft and Xbox letting fans know ahead of time the details regarding the pre-orders, the timing seems a little too peculiar. The tweet closely followed Sony's PS5 pre-order debacle, which does make it look like Microsoft is firing off shots.

The console war has indeed began to heat up again, with the two tech giants having finally released all information regarding the consoles. Fans now have a much clearer idea as to what each console is capable of.

More than that, fans have a good idea of the games that will be available at launch. Which is a massive factor as launch titles form the very basis the console's appeal, as the machine is only as good as the games it can play.