Midnight Squid in Stardew Valley: Where to find and how to use it

For many, Stardew Valley is considered one of the best cozy village life games. In it, a feature that many players enjoy is fishing. There is a large variety of fish and sea creatures that you can catch in the game. Among these is the Midnight Squid, one of Stardew Valley's more exotic underwater treasures.

This mysterious, elusive, and captivating aquatic creature lurks in the deep sea. That said, the Midnight Squid is more than just an attractive catch in Stardew Valley, as it holds value and intrigue. This article explains more.

More about the Midnight Squid in Stardew Valley

You can get the Midnight Squid during the Night Market (Image via ConcernedApe // Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Midnight Squid is a fish found deep beneath the waves, more specifically, during the Night Market’s submarine ride held at The Beach from Winter 15 to 17. With glowing tentacles and a haunting presence, it is one of the more alien-looking fish.

Where to catch Midnight Squid in Stardew Valley

There are two places to hook this nocturnal squishy guy:

Submarine Ride at the Night Market (Winter 15–17): This is the best spot. Hop into the submarine between 5 pm and 2 am, and you’ll have a solid 21% chance of reeling in a Midnight Squid, or 17% if you use a Curiosity Lure. It is counterintuitive to use the Curiosity Lure. Southwest corner of the beach with Magic Bait: This one’s more RNG-heavy. Stand at the left-most pier, fish westward, and if you’re using Magic Bait, you’ll have a 3.3% chance, which bumps up to 10.2% with a Curiosity Lure.

Best time and season to catch Midnight Squid

Season: Winter

Winter Time: 5 pm to 2 am (during the Night Market)

to (during the Night Market) Weather: They’re always down there.

They’re always down there. Pro Tip: Stick to the submarine during the Night Market; it’s way more efficient.

How to catch Midnight Squid in Stardew Valley

It is easy to fish for the squid (Image via ConcernedApe // Sportskeeda Gaming)

The Midnight Squid has a difficulty rating of 55 and follows a Sinker pattern, which makes it a manageable opponent on your fishing rod. Use the Curiosity Lure for higher odds outside the Night Market, or stick with basic tackle if you're fishing from the sub.

To increase your chances:

Use Magic Bait only if you're desperate.

only if you're desperate. Boost your fishing level with food like Dish o’ the Sea.

Uses of Midnight Squid in Stardew Valley

Creating ink to gift Elliott is the best use (Image via ConcernedApe // Sportskeeda Gaming)

After you’ve caught one, you can do the following:

Sell it: Its base price is 100g , going up to 300g with the Angler profession and Iridium quality. This is not bad for a glow-in-the-dark cephalopod.

Its base price is , going up to with the Angler profession and Iridium quality. This is not bad for a glow-in-the-dark cephalopod. Fish Pond: Toss it in a pond, and instead of Roe, it’ll start producing Squid Ink. After some population quests bring Coral, Sea Urchins, Sardines, and an Ocean Stone, you can increase capacity and output.

Toss it in a pond, and instead of Roe, it’ll start producing Squid Ink. After some population quests bring Coral, Sea Urchins, Sardines, and an Ocean Stone, you can increase capacity and output. Cooking: Midnight Squid can be used in recipes like Sashimi, Maki Roll, or Quality Fertilizer. But really, Squid Ink is where it shines.

Midnight Squid can be used in recipes like Sashimi, Maki Roll, or Quality Fertilizer. But really, Squid Ink is where it shines. Gifts: Only Elliott loves Squid Ink. Most others are indifferent. So keep it for him or sell it.

The Midnight Squid is a limited-time collectible with decent economic value, unique utility, and a dash of mystery. Reel one in during the Night Market, let it vibe in your pond, and maybe give Elliott a reason to write another sea-inspired novel.

