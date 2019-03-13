×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Minecraft coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
12   //    13 Mar 2019, 04:53 IST

Minecraft
Minecraft

Much like Fortnite and the Call of Duty franchise, Minecraft is a modern day gaming phenomenon. Literally tens of millions of gamers still play the survival/crafting game to this day, on every conceivable platform. Now, it's about to become available to even more, as the title is slated to be added to the Xbox Game Pass service on April 4th. (h/t COG News)

The original version of the game was released onto the TIGSource forums in May 2009, meaning we're technically coming up to the 10-year anniversary by creator Markus Persson. It was officially released as a retail product in 2011, with the rights being purchased by Microsoft in 2014.

Rather than make Minecraft an Xbox exclusive, Microsoft has released the game on nearly every platform imaginable - from competitor's consoles to mobile devices. I think there's even a microwave you can play it on. I mean, probably not, but would you be surprised if there was?

During today's Inside Xbox stream, it was announced that Microsoft was bringing the title they own to their Game Pass platform, giving millions of other players who might not have had the chance to play the game before an opportunity to do so. It's actually a pretty smart move on Microsoft's part, as Minecraft also has tons of additional content for sale, so getting the game into the hands of even more people is good business.

Fortunately, along with the paid content, there's also regularly added new free content as well, meaning anybody can enjoy the game as it evolves. The latest free update, entitled Village & Pillage, is scheduled to be released this Spring.

Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 a month, and features over 100 games to download. New subscribers can get their first month of access for just $1.

Get the latest Video Game News at Sportskeeda.

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Out of all the Kevin Sullivans in the world, he's the one least likely to be the one you're thinking of. He has been writing online professionally since 1999, which makes him probably older than you. He's written for sites such as Uproxx and Austin.com. He's also performed stand-up comedy, attended Butt-Numb-A-Thon and E3, and owns some pretty cool t-shirts. He lives outside of Austin, TX with his wife, daughter and three annoying cats.
XBox news: We Happy Few, more coming to XBox Game Pass
RELATED STORY
5 Exclusives You Need To Try On Xbox Game Pass
RELATED STORY
The 10 Best Xbox Game Pass games you're probably not playing
RELATED STORY
How to Play Minecraft: The Ultimate Beginners' Guide 
RELATED STORY
How To Make Paper in Minecraft - Ultimate Beginners Guide
RELATED STORY
XBOX One News: Just Cause 4 headed to Game Pass just months after release
RELATED STORY
Xbox: Microsoft Studios Has Changed Its Name to Xbox Game Studios
RELATED STORY
Xbox News: Xbox Game Pass Adds Mortal Kombat X, Ashen, Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeAnd Much More
RELATED STORY
Xbox Game Pass February line up of games gets two additions
RELATED STORY
Xbox Game Pass: Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Arkham Series Added in February Releases
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us