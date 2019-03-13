Minecraft coming to Xbox Game Pass in April

Minecraft

Much like Fortnite and the Call of Duty franchise, Minecraft is a modern day gaming phenomenon. Literally tens of millions of gamers still play the survival/crafting game to this day, on every conceivable platform. Now, it's about to become available to even more, as the title is slated to be added to the Xbox Game Pass service on April 4th. (h/t COG News)

The original version of the game was released onto the TIGSource forums in May 2009, meaning we're technically coming up to the 10-year anniversary by creator Markus Persson. It was officially released as a retail product in 2011, with the rights being purchased by Microsoft in 2014.

Rather than make Minecraft an Xbox exclusive, Microsoft has released the game on nearly every platform imaginable - from competitor's consoles to mobile devices. I think there's even a microwave you can play it on. I mean, probably not, but would you be surprised if there was?

During today's Inside Xbox stream, it was announced that Microsoft was bringing the title they own to their Game Pass platform, giving millions of other players who might not have had the chance to play the game before an opportunity to do so. It's actually a pretty smart move on Microsoft's part, as Minecraft also has tons of additional content for sale, so getting the game into the hands of even more people is good business.

Fortunately, along with the paid content, there's also regularly added new free content as well, meaning anybody can enjoy the game as it evolves. The latest free update, entitled Village & Pillage, is scheduled to be released this Spring.

Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 a month, and features over 100 games to download. New subscribers can get their first month of access for just $1.

