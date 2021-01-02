Minecraft star "Dream" has fans worried after hacker reportedly doxes and leaks his address

Recently, popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” got “doxed” after a fan figured out where the YouTuber lives based on an image that was posted on his second Twitter account.

Dream, originally a Minecraft speedrunner, has been playing a lot of Among Us recently with other popular internet personalities.

This has earned him more popularity. There is a bit of mystique surrounding Dream because he is yet to reveal his face .

After posting a photo of his Kitchen on Twitter using an alternate account, a "troll group" began looking for the house on Zillow.

They successfully managed to find the house, which led to a lot of buzz on Twitter. This eventually forced the YouTuber to delete the post in question.

Dream currently has 15.1 million subscribers on YouTube. Until recently, the YouTuber had managed to conceal his identity without much fuss.

Image via Twitter Trends

dream got doxed so i hope hes ready for

1 speedrunner vs 15,000,000 hunters — sd (@sdslayer100) January 2, 2021

Considering his popularity, Dream should've been aware that he needs to be more careful if he wants to keep his identity a secret from his fans. However, he could not have anticipated that a photograph of his kitchen would jeopardize the identity that he has worked so hard to conceal.

To clear things up:



- Dream wasn’t doxed by fans but rather a troll group



- This doxx happened 3 months ago



- His fans then found the dox and started spreading its info on twitter



Now that that’s out of the way, stop fucking talking about it. — Dont Follow Me (@123Eurydice) January 2, 2021

As is often the case with popular content creators, who attempt to conceal their identity, fans tend to keep track of all sorts of granular details that could hint towards the person behind the personality.

Image via Twitter Trends

It seem that the "doxxing" had apparently happened a few months back, but was odiscovered by fans only recently.

This has led to a lot of buzz on Twitter. Those who follow him clearly have strong opinions on him. There are many who aren't his biggest fans but don't think this manhunt of sorts is warranted either. Here are some reactions on Twitter to the news:

Image via Twitter Trends

dream was doxed? i hate that mf but that was unnecessary and he didn’t deserve that :/



i feel bad for him — Poka (@PokalystFNBR) January 2, 2021

Dream himself had not made any comments about the matter until now. The YouTuber will surely have learnt a lesson, and is bound to be more careful in the future.