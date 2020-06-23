Mini 14 vs SKS vs SLR: Which is the best DMR in PUBG Mobile?

A comprehensive comparison between three popular DMRs in PUBG Mobile

Designated Marksman Rifles have a better fire rate than most Sniper Rifles and they hit harder than Assault Rifles.

PUBG Mobile offers a variety of weapon choices in the game. There are different types of weapon categories including Pistols, Shotguns, Sub-Machine Guns, Assault Rifles and a few more. One such category is Designated Marksman Rifle(DMR) which is like a crossbreed between Assault and Sniper Rifles.

Designated Marksman Rifles usually have a better fire rate than most Sniper Rifles and they hit much harder than Assault Rifles. However, they have a massive recoil which is a glaring downfall for using them in the game. This article compares Mini 14, SKS and SLR which are some of the most used DMRs in the game. There is only one winner when comparing these three.

Mini 14

Some of us know the Mini 14 as 'Semi-auto carbine’ because of its good fire rate and damage. It inflicts 46 hit damage which is considered to be lower than most of the other DMRs. The gun uses a 5.56mm ammo type.

However, the gun compensates for its low damage output by offering great stability while firing, It has a very high muzzle velocity, low bullet drop and a large magazine. It is an ideal weapon for situations which require quickfire at long range. The gun also offers attachments like Muzzle, Magazines and Sights (up-to 8x).

SLR

The SLR is renowned for its high damage and stability. It inflicts 58 hit damage which is considered one of the highest among other DMRs and uses 7.62mm ammo type. However, the gun has immense recoil and requires users to have impressive control of the weapon.

It also lacks any grip attachments which makes it even more difficult for players to handle. It is an ideal weapon for situations that require planned engagements at long range. The gun also offers attachments like Muzzle, Magazines, and Sights (up-to 8x).

SKS

The SKS sits in the middle of Mini 14 and SLR for hit damage. It has respectable hit damage of 53. The gun uses 7.62mm ammo type and is considered a very stable weapon.

The weapon has a small magazine size of only 10 bullets and a high recoil. It is an ideal weapon for situations that require high damage at long range. The gun also offers attachments like Lower Rail, Muzzle, Magazines, Stocks and Sights (up-to 8x).

SLR seems the best option because of its high damage. However, SKS sits in the sweet spot with a combination of high damage and stability. With proper attachments like Compensator, Vertical Foregrip, Quickdraw Extended Mag, Cheek Pad and a desirable scope, SKS prevails over most other DMRs in the game.