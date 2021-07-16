Mistsplitter Reforged sword in Genshin Impact: Stats, suitable characters, passive skill, and more leaks

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be adding a ton of new content and players will be able to explore a new region, wish for new characters, and even equip new weapons, including the Mistsplitter Reforged, a new 5-star weapon.

The Mistsplitter Reforged is a powerful 5-star sword that will be appearing on a Genshin Impact 2.0 weapon banner, and players will be able to wish for this incredible weapon once players are in the land of Inazuma. Players can learn about the strength of the weapon along with its suitable characters and more here.

Genshin Impact 2.0: Mistsplitter Reforged stats and more

Genshin Impact 2.0 is introducing two new 5-star weapons and the Mistsplitter Reforged is one of the most powerful swords that the game has seen so far. This sword brings some incredible stats to the table and players can use it on almost any sword wielding character. This sword will provide players with some great versatility, so if they have the extra Primogems, players can use the new weapon banner system to try and get a Mistsplitter Reforged.

The Mistsplitter Reforged at Refinement 1 will provide players with these stats:

Mistsplitter's Sheath: Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for every element and receive the might of Mistsplitter's Seal. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter's Seal provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character's Elemental Type. Stacks can be gained through Normal Attacks dealing Elemental DMG, casting an Elemental Burst, or having less than 100% Energy.

These buffs are incredibly powerful for any character who uses their element frequently, making this sword a great grab for players who rely on characters that provide reactions or use infusions on their main Normal Attacks.

Suitable characters for the Mistsplitter Reforged:

The Mistsplitter Reforged can fit on several characters, but it seems especially powerful for characters like Ayaka who can naturally infuse her Normal Attacks with Cryo. This will allow her to maintain a stack of the Mistsplitter's Sheath easily, giving her some powerful Elemental Damage bonuses.

Players can also use this sword on characters like Kazuha or Keqing, as they both deal tons of Elemental Damage. With Crit Damage as an ascension stat and with the incredible passive, the Mistsplitter Reforged can fit on many of the main DPS sword character in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will bring many new features for players including powerful new weapons, and players should definitely not overlook the Mistsplitter Reforged when they begin their journey through Inazuma.

