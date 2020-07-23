Mixer shuts down: Here's how the internet bid farewell

The Microsoft owned live-streaming platform, Mixer has officially brought its three year journey to a close. This development comes exactly a month after Microsoft announced the move. Mixer will officially shut down its operations and partner exclusively with Facebook Gaming.

Post July 22nd, all Mixer sites and apps will automatically redirect to Facebook Gaming. Streamers using the Mixer monetization program will be granted eligibility for Facebook’s Level Up program.

Microsoft also planned to grant partner status and also help its existing gamers make the transition to Facebook Gaming.

Mixer Partners, streamers, and community - today, we've got some very big news for you.



While we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer, we're officially partnering with @FacebookGaming and we're cordially inviting all of you to join.



📰 https://t.co/E1eMDvjYQb pic.twitter.com/554hHAXfaB — Mixer (@WatchMixer) June 22, 2020

You can read more about the announcement here

Mixer: A brief history

Mixer was a Seattle-based streaming platform, originally known as Beam. It was founded in 2016 by teenagers Matthew Salsamendi and James Boehm.

Emphasizing on interactivity and a low-stream latency, the start-up was acquired by Microsoft in 2016 for an undisclosed amount. It quickly entered the limelight with features such as faster-than-light technology (FTL) and multiple synchronized feeds dubbed 'co-streams'.

It was officially renamed 'Mixer' on 25th May, 2017 and was subsequently integrated into Windows 10 and the Xbox One.

James Boehm and Matthew Salsamendi, after winning 'Best Start-up' at the TechCrunch Event in 2016

Mixer witnessed a surge of publicity when it announced high-profile signings like Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins and Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek to stream actively on its platform.

I'm excited to announce Ninja Battles! An online Fortnite invitational series featuring six events across May - July, each with an $80,000 prize pool. Starts tomorrow Thursday, May 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. https://t.co/lvn9KBjEYq #NinjaBattles pic.twitter.com/kg4ncHevQ6 — Ninja (@Ninja) May 27, 2020

Reasons for its downfall

Many believed that Mixer could give stiff competition to Twitch in the realm of streaming platforms. With online viewership on the rise and a host of digital talents cropping up, expectations were certainly high for Microsoft's endeavor.

Moreover, post the signings of pros like Ninja, Shroud, KingGothalion etc, the formidable lineup was expected to amass a stellar following.

Mixer's live-streaming home page

However, it failed to match the kind of following which Twitch commands and the scale at which it operates.

The millions invested in securing top talent could not reap significant benefits as their overall growth rate was deemed painfully slow.

You can read about Mixer's inevitable shutdown here.

Mixer failed to rake in adequate viewership as Twitch continues to dominate the streaming scene

Mixer's disappointing growth rate as compared to Twitch's massive rate

Reactions from the Mixer community and the way forward

Microsoft plan to ensure a seamless integration into the world of Facebook Gaming, especially before the launch of their xCloud streaming service.

Microsoft's head of gaming, Phil Spencer, believes that this decision is truly the way to carry forward the legacy of Mixer:

I think the Mixer community is really going to benefit from the broad audience that Facebook has through their properties, and the abilities to reach gamers in a very seamless way through the social platform Facebook has

Many from the Mixer and online streaming community reacted to the sudden decision which has impacted their lives.

Ninja and Shroud both went on to issue statements in the light of Mixer shutting down operations:

I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 22, 2020

I appreciate the Mixer community and everything I’ve been able to do on the platform. I love you guys and am figuring out my next steps. 💙 — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) June 22, 2020

Ninja, Shroud and other mixer streamers are now free to return to Twitch or stream on Facebook Gaming.

Ninja and Shroud both declined to move over to Facebook gaming, taking home millions, which has led social media to label them as the only winners in the aftermath of the Mixer fallout.

Cory 'KingGothalion' Michael is one of the big names to take up the offer and make the transition to Facebook gaming.

While the future of the rest of the Mixer community remains uncertain, it remains to be seen what lies in store for the latest Mixer x Facebook tieup and whether it can replicate the success of Twitch in the realm of live-streaming platforms.

