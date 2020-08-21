MK14 in PUBG Mobile: Damage, stats, skin & best attachments

Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs) are situationally-used weapons in PUBG Mobile. They are like mini-versions of sniper rifles, with a few properties of assault weapons. They offer excellent accuracy and fast single shots.

DMRs are versatile, and players can use them in short, medium and long-range fights. These guns have decent damage numbers, which usually surpass assault rifles but fall short when compared to snipers.

In this article, we will have a closer look at the MK14, which is one of the rarest DMRs in the game.

MK14 in PUBG Mobile: Introduction and stats

MK14 in PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: pubg gamepedia)

The MK14 is a very rare DMR in the game, available only in drops. It has an outstanding hit damage of 61, which is the highest damage out of any DMR in PUBG Mobile. This weapon uses the 7.62mm ammo type and has a default magazine size of 10 rounds. The MK14 has a fast bullet speed of 853 m/s and a respectable fire rate of 0.090 seconds.

Disadvantages of this gun include its lengthy reload time of 3.683 seconds, and a minimal magazine size. This weapon also has high vertical and horizontal recoil, making it difficult to control. It is a drop-exclusive rare weapon, which means there are other better choices in the game.

MK14 skins and best attachments

Stats of the MK14 (Image Credits: profilestalker.to)

The MK14 has very few skins. The Season 11 skin is popular, and can be unlocked by reaching the Diamond tier and playing five matches at that level.

The best attachments for this weapon include a compensator to reduce both horizontal and vertical recoil, an extended quickdraw mag for faster reload and a 20-round magazine. A 6x scope is the best sight that players can get for this gun, along with a cheek pad as stock for reducing weapon sway and vertical recoil by 20%.

Note: All the statistics and data are from the PUBG Gamepedia website.