MLB The Show 23 features a host of fine-tuned controls to allow for maximum accuracy when fielding. While this definitely has a steep learning curve, mastering the controls is easy and allows for more consistent playthroughs of the title. As such, many new players to the franchise may be at a loss on which settings and gameplay styles they should follow to allow for maximum accuracy when fielding, which is where this guide comes in to assist.

Tips and tricks to field with precision in MLB The Show 23

1) Button Accuracy

A setting used by players to mainly focus on offense over defense, Button Accuracy is generally used by more experienced gamers. Basically, players must time their button prompts correctly, pressing them when the marker is in the green zone of the overhead bar.

Any position other than the green zone will risk an improper throw of the ball, so players must master their reflexes when using this setting.

2) Buttons over Analog

Another throwing interface players can use is the Buttons mode. It is generally recommended for new players and is easier to master than the previous mode.

Players simply “pre-load” throws when they press the corresponding button of the indicated base, allowing for double plays at times.

However, the fielder’s arm accuracy and strength must be at a sufficiently high level when using this setting in MLB The Show 23. Despite this shortcoming, using R1 will help greatly since it hits the cutoff man.

3) Analog over Buttons

Functioning similarly to the Buttons setting, Analog also allows the fielder to select the base to throw the ball - except this time it is chosen via the analog stick instead of the four face buttons of the controller.

While being a perfectly reasonable alternative, it should be kept in mind that the analog input is nowhere as precise as the button input and is largely prone to errors. Additionally, there is no selectable direction for the cutoff man, resulting in outfielders attempting long throws randomly.

4) Auto Throwing

Auto Throwing, as the name implies, hands over control to the game itself. It is a great way to play for players who are completely new to MLB The Show 23, or for casual players.

Unfortunately, having less precise control over the direction of the throw has some expected drawbacks, mainly being errors in fielding executed by the in-game AI. A simple way to alleviate this issue is by using your best fielders to compensate.

