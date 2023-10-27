mo.co hidden treasure troves: How to get mo.co plus for free

mo.co is Supercell's latest MMORPG game. They have recently made its beta version available on Android devices in the United States. This immersive game has quickly gained popularity due to its captivating gameplay and intriguing open-world environments. One of the key strategies to maximize in-game gains lies in exploring two specific areas: Shrine Canyon and Overgrown Ruins.

These locales hold a hidden treasure trove of coins essential for unlocking the highly sought-after mo.co plus pass. This pass is a game-changer, as it effectively doubles your earnings across various in-game resources and rewards. In this article, we'll discuss these hidden chests in this game.

Hidden treasures in Shrine Canyon and Overgrown Ruins and advantages of mo.co plus

Shrine Canyon: A Wealth of Opportunities

With its stunning vistas, Shrine Canyon harbors ten concealed chests brimming with coins. The first chest is discreetly placed in the top-right corner of the map, just a stone's throw from the shoreline. A simple approach allows you to claim your initial bounty of ten coins. The subsequent remaining chests are strategically positioned throughout the area and can be found easily by following the video.

However, the treasures in Shrine Canyon don't end with the chests alone. Watch for Shrine dancers as they drop invaluable resources necessary for upgrading your gear and weaponry. These dancers can be located by identifying distinctive dots on the map, providing an efficient means of gathering essential materials.

Overgrown Ruins: Riches Await

Venturing into the Overgrown Ruins proves even more rewarding. Here, many chests await discovery, each containing a generous ten coins. Each chest brings you closer to acquiring the mo.co plus pass from the top-middle hallway to the far left corner.

Additionally, players have the opportunity to protect villagers in their cages. This noble act earns their gratitude and rewards you with valuable villager masks, crucial items for upgrading your gear and weapons. Explore the bottom-left corner and middle-bottom left area to uncover these additional chests.

Activating mo.co Plus: A Game-Changer

Once you've accumulated a substantial stash of the coins, head to the in-game shop to acquire the mo.co plus pass. Active for three days, this pass revolutionizes your gameplay experience.

Missions refresh every two hours instead of three, and your mission capacity increases to five. Additionally, you'll enjoy a 50% boost in materials and looted XP, along with the added convenience of a loot magnet that automatically collects your spoils.

In conclusion, these hidden treasures offer a golden opportunity to bolster your in-game resources. By strategically collecting these coins from these chests, you'll soon find yourself reaping the benefits of the mo.co plus pass. So, gear up and embark on your journey in this game.