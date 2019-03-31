×
The games which are ensuring Mobile Esports has a potentially amazing future in India

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
70   //    31 Mar 2019, 17:07 IST

A number of games are establishing themselves as esports titles.
A number of games are establishing themselves as esports titles.

The ₹1 crore PUBG Mobile India Series was a testament towards the rapid growth of mobile esports within India. The traditional gaming community around the world swears by not playing on mobile, and consider it "not competitive enough" and that they can never be an esport. Mobile games have defied this ideology by hosting some of the biggest esports tournaments in history with viewership as high as some PC games.

The preferred platform for gaming in India is mobile. This is because of a variety of reasons. Everyone has a mobile, and most cannot afford a decent PC or a console for gaming. Some people do not feel the need to buy these devices when they are getting the same experience on their hand-held smartphone. Internet and data is also a contributing factor for most gamers being concentrated on mobile.

So which are the games that are making mobile esports happen within the country?

#1 PUBG Mobile

A still from the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019.
A still from the PUBG Mobile India Series 2019.

Of course, this list would have been incomplete without the widely loved battle royale - PUBG Mobile. The game deserves a lot of credit for igniting the mobile gaming scene in India. The game has millions of players from India and is undoubtedly the most played game in the country.

Tencent, the game's publishers are also supporting the scene in India by backing up companies to host tournaments within the country. Hence we have seen some of the biggest esports tournaments in India thanks to this game.

The PUBG Mobile India Series currently has the title for the most prize pool by a single esports tournament in India. The ₹1 crore prize pool was shared between the finalists who played at the G.M.C Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The game has a very bright future in India and will be the driving force of esports within the country.

