Mobile Legends: Bang Bang crowned Mobile Esports Game of The Year at Esports Award 2024

Moonton had an amazing night as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang won the Mobile Esports Game of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The trending multiplayer online battle arena game emerged victorious, beating out stiff competition from Pokemon Unite, Brawl Stars, Call of Duty, Free Fire, and PUBG Mobile.

The winners from each category are selected based on fan votes and expert insights. Esports creators, games, publishers, creative teams, and more are lauded for their work at the Esports Awards.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Mobile Esports Game of The Year at Esports Award 2024

Moonton, a subsidiary of ByteDance, claimed the throne at the Esports Award 2024, for its viral online multiplayer game ‘Mobile Legends: Bang Bang’. This marks the developer's second consecutive win in the 'Esports Mobile Game of the Year' category, as it also claimed the title in 2023.

This a significant milestone as the developer team fought against some of the most popular mobile games on the market, including PUBG Mobile, Pokemon Unite, and Free Fire. During his speech, Justin Yuan, the CEO of Moonton Games, thanked the players, tournament organizers, communities, and more for believing in MLBB.

Following is his speech after receiving the prestigious award at Esports Award 2024:

“It is an honor to be here on behalf of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team. I would like to thank communities, esport teams, organizers and partners for believing in us. We are continuously trying to build an open ecosystem with more diverse inclusive and more competitive teams. Once again really thankful for recognition of the award and we will definitely open new chapters for the future."

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is a mobile multiplayer game that is prominently played in Southeast Asia. It gained immense media coverage after introducing some top-tier prize pool tournaments and receiving a peak viewership of 3.18 million.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports Game of The Year 2024 nomination

MLBB was also a top contender for Esports Game of The Year, which was eventually won by Valorant. As mentioned earlier by Moonton's CEO, the developers will try opening new avenues to add another charm to their game.

