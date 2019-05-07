Mobile Legends Bang Bang: Singapore To Host The First Ever Mobile Legends Championship Starting Next Week

MOBILE LEGENDS

It's time for Mobile Legends to Rise and Shine. Does not matter how much PC gamers ignore the Mobile Gaming scene, it is now a legit industry. Esports is not limited to PC gamers anymore. After PUBG Mobile, now Mobile Legend tournament will be hosted with Singapore to host the first ever regional championship.

In South East Asia Mobile gaming is turning into a legitimate esports industry. After almost 45 Million downloads, Mobile Legend in this region is now turning towards esports. This Mobile MOBA game is the most popular mobile MOBA game. Mobile Legend will be the first title that will be included as a Medal Event in this year’s Southeast Asian Games.

Next week we will see the first ever Mobile Legend tournament in Singapore at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Top teams from all around the region will show up in these tournaments. Teams like EVOS Esports (Singapore), Burmese Ghouls (Myanmar), Rex Regum Queon and Team Flash (Indonesia), Cignal Ultra (Philippines), as well as Geek Fam (Malaysia) will play in this tournament.

Not just the mobile gaming community but the IMDA and traditional sport agencies are interested and involved in this event. Even the Singapore Government is involved in the formalities and they have decided to give full support to the growing esports scene in Singapore.

Reddentes Sports Managing Partner Yip Renkai explained in an interview why he is interested in the e-sports. In his words,

“Why not esports? Just look at the numbers of youth being engaged — even the Singapore government wants to make an effort to reach out to them through esports as well, It’s definitely an industry of the future. Esports and traditional sports complement each other."

Singapore Esports is lagging. Even though many Dota2 professional players who have dominated the global scene are from Singapore, Singapore itself is far behind other SEA countries when it comes to developing a esport scene. The officials are hoping that with this tournament they will be able to start a growing esports scene.