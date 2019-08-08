Mobile Legends: How to Quickly Master the Dyrroth Hero in Mobile Legends?

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 // 08 Aug 2019, 17:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is an online arena based game. It was the first esports game to be selected as a medal event at the 2019 Southeast Asian Gaming event. This game is for those who like strategy games with a wide choice of characters and weapons. Although this game is a bit hard to play in the beginning, playing it regularly will make it easier for you and you will start loving this game.

Mobile Legends ensures the two teams fight with each other in an open arena. Each team consists of 5 players who are able to choose unique characters, although in the beginning, players will be granted some basic heroes to start.

With the help of this article, you will be able to master the hero 'Dyrroth'. It is a Fighter type hero with a specialty in charge and burst technique, which means you can use it for charging and bursting over your enemies.

So follow the guide mentioned below to quickly get control over this character.

Tips to Master Dyrroth in Mobile Legends

The best equipment to master this hero are:-

Warrior Boots - It increases your armor by 22.

It increases your armor by 22. Haas's Claws- This item grants you a +70 physical attack and while doing damage, it grants you 20% life steal of opponent's health.

This item grants you a +70 physical attack and while doing damage, it grants you 20% life steal of opponent's health. Blade of Despair- This sword increases your physical attack by 170 points and also increases your movement speed by 5%.

Note- After getting these three items in the match quickly, you would be able to do 1 vs. 3 fights.

Berserker's Fury- It increases the chances of doing critical damage by 25% and also grants you a +65 physical attack.

It increases the chances of doing critical damage by 25% and also grants you a +65 physical attack. Scarlet Phantom- This item increases your attack speed by 20% and also grants you a +30 physical attack and +25% critical chance.

This item increases your attack speed by 20% and also grants you a +30 physical attack and +25% critical chance. Rose Gold Meteor- This item grants you +30 magical defense and +5% life steal and also increases your physical attack by 60 points.

These were the recommended items for mastering the character 'Dyrroth' even though there are a lot of choices to choose from the list. Using all these items in the beginning will help you a lot to master this hero.

Stick to Sportskeeda for more Tips and Tricks