Last night, season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone was released. This means new features, new places to explore in-game, and of course a new battle pass. The new COD battle pass features 100 tiers of new content and rewards for players to earn.

There are plenty of new weapons to help you dominate, whether you're playing your favorite game mode on multiplayer, or taking your new rewards to the new metro subway map on battle royale.

COD: Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass

This season is no different than seasons past in terms of cost. The premium battle pass costs around 1,000 COD points (about $10) and if you play enough, you'll be sure to earn this back in game points in no time. After the pass is purchased there is an option to purchase individual tiers if you like. Each one is valued at $1.50, so if you like you can purchase every tier on day one for around $150.

What does each tier include?

Players can grab the tier 0 rewards as soon as the battle begins. The first tier of the battle pass includes two new skins - a 'gilded' arm weapon upgrade for the AN-94, and the season 6 XP boost.

Naturally, the tier rewards get better as you go. Here is a complete list of all of the rewards for each tier in the new COD Warzone battle pass.