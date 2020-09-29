Last night, season 6 of Call of Duty: Warzone was released. This means new features, new places to explore in-game, and of course a new battle pass. The new COD battle pass features 100 tiers of new content and rewards for players to earn.
There are plenty of new weapons to help you dominate, whether you're playing your favorite game mode on multiplayer, or taking your new rewards to the new metro subway map on battle royale.
COD: Warzone Season 6 Battle Pass
This season is no different than seasons past in terms of cost. The premium battle pass costs around 1,000 COD points (about $10) and if you play enough, you'll be sure to earn this back in game points in no time. After the pass is purchased there is an option to purchase individual tiers if you like. Each one is valued at $1.50, so if you like you can purchase every tier on day one for around $150.
What does each tier include?
Players can grab the tier 0 rewards as soon as the battle begins. The first tier of the battle pass includes two new skins - a 'gilded' arm weapon upgrade for the AN-94, and the season 6 XP boost.
Naturally, the tier rewards get better as you go. Here is a complete list of all of the rewards for each tier in the new COD Warzone battle pass.
- Tier 1 - Traveler Blueprint for the SKS
- Tier 2 - Strength from within Calling Card
- Tier 3 - Double Weapon XP Token
- Tier 4 - Heavy Hitter Epic Emblem
- Tier 5 - Innocence Lost Epic Blueprint Melee Weapon
- Tier 6 - 100 COD points
- Tier 7 - 1 Hour Double XP Token
- Tier 8 - Third Degree Rare Blueprint (.50 GS)
- Tier 9 - Mutated Epic Vehicle Skin
- Tier 10 - Level Headed Rare Zane Skin
- Tier 11 - MW Wartrack Pack Epic Vehicle Track
- Tier 12 - 100 COD Points
- Tier 13 - 1 Hour Double XP Token
- Tier 14 - Gray Scale Epic Spray
- Tier 15 - SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle
- Tier 16 - Rise Up Epic Calling Card
- Tier 17 - 100 COD Points
- Tier 18 - Edward Legendary Operator Finishing Move
- Tier 19 - On The Rocks Rare Gaz Skin
- Tier 20 - Al Rukh Legendary Blueprint Weapon (AUG)
- Tier 21 - Chiroptera Rare Weapon Charm
- Tier 22 - 45 Minutes Double XP Token
- Tier 23 - 100 COD Points
- Tier 24 - Oophaga Epic Blueprint Weapon (Grau 5.56)
- Tier 25 - 30 Minutes Double XP Token
- Tier 26 - Stained Epic Vehicle Skin
- Tier 27 - Finger Trap Rare Blueprint Weapon (R9-0)
- Tier 28 - Wartrack Pack - Hip Hop Edition Legendary Vehicle Track
- Tier 29 - 15 Minutes Double XP Token
- Tier 30 - Killer Hornet Rare Wyatt Skin
- Tier 31 - AS VAL Weapon
- Tier 32 - 100 COD Points
- Tier 33 - Goblin Epic Watch
- Tier 34 - Gaze of Fury Legendary Calling Card
- Tier 35 - Forbidden Wish Epic Blueprint (Bruen MK9)
- Tier 36 - 45 Minutes Double XP Token
- Tier 37 - Paralysis Epic Emblem
- Tier 38 - Desert Bloom Rare Blueprint Weapon (MP5)
- Tier 39 - From The Deep Epic Vehicle Skin
- Tier 40 - Off Grid Rare Domino Skin
- Tier 41 - 100 COD Points
- Tier 42 - Red Sparrow Epic Handgun Blueprint
- Tier 43 - 1 Hour Double XP Token
- Tier 44 - Black Ops Wartrack Pack
- Tier 45 - Manzanilla - Rare Assault Rifle Blueprint
- Tier 46 - 15 Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- Tier 47 - Sister (Rare Sticker)
- Tier 48 - 100 CoD Points
- Tier 49 - For Urzikstan! Calling Card
- Tier 50 - Nostalgia - Rare Golem Skin
- Tier 51 - Blue Note - Legendary LMG Blueprint
- Tier 52 - Khepri - Epic Emblem
- Tier 53 - 15 Minute Double XP Token
- Tier 54 - Fighting Chance - Rare Weapon Charm
- Tier 55 - Anqa - Legendary Crossbow Blueprint
- Tier 56 - 100 CoD Points
- Tier 57 - 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token
- Tier 58 - Brother - Rare Sticker
- Tier 59 - Foreign Relations - Epic Sniper Rifle Blueprint
- Tier 60 - The District - Rare Thorne Skin
- Tier 61 - Oxidized - Legendary Watch
- Tier 62 - Bats! - Epic Spray
- Tier 63 - 30 Minute Double XP Token
- Tier 64 - Wartrack Pack - EDM Edition
- Tier 65 - Exoskeleton - Legendary Handgun Blueprint
- Tier 66 - 100 CoD Points
- Tier 67 - Manasa - Epic Emblem
- Tier 68 - 30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- Tier 69 - Child Proof - Rare Charm
- Tier 70 - Perfect Cover - Rare Alice Skin
- Tier 71 - Ikebana - Legendary Marksman Rifle Blueprint
- Tier 72 - Demonic Soul - Rare Sticker
- Tier 73 - 1 Hour Double XP Token
- Tier 74 - 100 COD Points
- Tier 75 - Flight of Torment - Epic Vehicle Skin
- Tier 76 - Breath of The Gods - Legendary LMG Blueprint
- Tier 77 - Enemy of My Enemy - Legendary Calling Card
- Tier 78 - 45 Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- Tier 79 - Omkade - Epic Emblem
- Tier 80 - Night Out - Epic Raines Skin
- Tier 81 - Rottweiler - Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint
- Tier 82 - 100 COD Points
- Tier 83 - 15 Minute Double XP Token
- Tier 84 - Pupsik - Epic Weapon Charm
- Tier 85 - Darkwood - Legendary Marksman Rifle Blueprint
- Tier 86 - Inner Demons - Rare Sticker
- Tier 87 - 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token
- Tier 88 - Crypt - Epic Spray
- Tier 89 - The Portal - Legendary Shotgun Blueprint
- Tier 90 - Yenisey - Epic Bale Skin
- Tier 91 - 100 CoD Points
- Tier 92 - The Swarm - Legendary Calling Card
- Tier 93 - Strange Magic - Legendary Watch
- Tier 94 - Third Eye - Legendary Emblem
- Tier 95 - Trivor - Legendary SMG Blueprint
- Tier 96 - 1 Hour Double XP Token
- Tier 97 - Crown of Terror - Epic Weapon Charm
- Tier 98 - 100 COD Points
- Tier 99 - Beastly - Epic Sticker
- Tier 100 - Arms Broker - Legendary Nikolai Skin, Malphas - Legendary AS VAL Blueprint, Grizzly End, Season Six - Legendary Vehicle Skin, Season Six - Legendary Weapon Emblem