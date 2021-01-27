Mods are coming to Cyberpunk 2077

It’s fair to say that Cyberpunk 2077 had a difficult launch, and the developers have been hard at work to bring the game up to its expected quality.

CD Projekt has just released the appropriate modding tools needed for players to create their own mods and other content for Cyberpunk 2077. Mods are a longstanding part of PC gaming, with some games having built their identities on the backs of their highly skilled and dedicated modding communities.

What kind of mods will come to Cyberpunk 2077?

Even the most stable and smooth running games will almost always have an unofficial patch released by the modding community meant to address frustrating bugs or poor optimization left in by the developers.

While it’s likely that Cyberpunk 2077 will have some of that, so long as the developers are actively hunting down and patching out these bugs themselves, it might be a while before any of these unofficial patches become necessary.

Usually, the first mods release small character designs or gameplay features that players want to see included in the game but that developers wouldn’t normally include themselves, such as custom designed skins or other models.

One feature to keep an eye out for would be anything that allows players to redesign their own character, as the lack of a detailed character designer has been one of the many criticisms levied against Cyberpunk 2077.

It will probably be a few years before more major mods start to come out. Overhauls, texture packs, new features, well made player created quests, and more, will all likely make their way into the Cyberpunk 2077 modding community. But, it will take some time for modders to get used to the game’s system and design their own products.

Will mods ever come to the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077?

For anyone still holding out for new patches to improve the console version of Cyberpunk 2077, don’t get too hopeful about getting access to mods as well. Mods are almost never compatible with consoles (with very few exceptions), and modders are usually more comfortable programming for PCs.

Additionally, mod installation almost always involves having access to the game’s files, something that isn’t really possible on uncracked consoles. While it’s not impossible to create and run mods on a console, it’s often much easier to rely on the flexibility of a home computer instead.