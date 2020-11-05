Moinuddin Amdani gives India a perfect start, secures a spot in the Finals of 12th Esports World Championship

Riding on dominating performances, Moinuddin Amdani sealed a spot in the Finals of the 12th Esports World Championship and gave India a winning start at the regional qualifiers.

Competing online in the South Asia region, an experienced Amdani started off with a 4-0 and 10-1 victory against Sri Lanka in the best-of-three league match. He went on to register a 4-0 and 2-0 win over Nepal in the second game to set up the final against Sri Lanka.

Extending his unbeaten run, the Mumbai-boy Amdani was even more dominant in the best-of-five final against Sri Lanka where he notched-up a convincing 3-0, 7-0 and 2-0 win to secure a spot in the Esports World Championship Finals, which is scheduled to take place in Eliat, Israel.

An elated Amdani said after the regional qualifiers:

“I’m very excited for the Finals. Despite some initial internet hiccups, I was able to focus on my strategy of defending deep and outscoring my opponents on counter attack which gave me success.”

After Amdani’s sensational show in PES 2021, Tekken7 player Abhinav Tejan (on November 6) and Omkar Urunkar-led Indian DOTA Team will fight for a place in World Championship Finals on November 18 in their respective category.

A five-member team comprising Urunkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi will compete in DOTA 2.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing World Championship is being played with a mix of online and offline competitions. The winners of the online Regional Qualifiers from each of the regions will proceed to the World Championship Finals, which is an offline tournament as per the current schedule.

ESFI partners Alcis Sports and Artsmith.in will continue as the performance wear partner and communication partner for the prestigious World Championships respectively.