Monster Hunter Now Pink Rathian compensation code - How to redeem, all rewards, and more

Distinguished by its vivid pink scales, venomous tail, and incendiary breath in Monster Hunter Now, the Pink Rathian stands as a formidable flying wyvern. Following the Tobi-Kadachi weekend, Niantic has launched the second phase of the game's October event, allowing players to embark on a quest to track down and confront this majestic creature.

Due to a misunderstanding, the developer misinformed the players about the Pink Rathian's appearance time, mixing up 10/9 at 9:00 am local time with 10/9 at 0:00 am local time. As a result, a special opportunity arises in the form of the compensation code. This exclusive offer provides you with 3x Paintball, an indispensable resource for hunters of all levels.

Read on to learn how to redeem this code and uncover the bountiful rewards that await.

Monster Hunter Now: Reward, compensation code and more

Expand Tweet

Rewards

The Pink Rathian compensation code rewards three valuable Paintballs. These items are indispensable for hunters, aiding in tracking and locating formidable creatures during your quests.

Offer Redemption Code

Remember this code - it's the key to unlocking your well-deserved rewards. The code "WTBJDURHUMD9J" is your ticket to obtaining the 3x Paintball. Be swift, as this offer has a deadline.

Deadline

Time is of the essence! Ensure you redeem your Pink Rathian compensation code before 11:59 pm on 31 October, 2023 (UTC) to claim your reward.

How to Redeem the Code

Follow these steps to redeem your Pink Rathian compensation code:

Access the Redemption Website. Visit the official redemption website: https://store.monsterhunternow.com/offer-redemption.

Use the same login credentials you employ to access your Monster Hunter Now account. This ensures a smooth redemption process.

In the provided field, enter the offer code. Be precise and ensure no extra spaces are included.

Upon successful redemption, a message will confirm the items added to your inventory. If you don't see them, try restarting the app. If you encounter the message "The code has already been redeemed and the item has been granted," it means the entry has been accepted. Restart the app and check your item box.

Note: Ensure Google login is added to your Monster Hunter Now account

Embrace the Hunt

The Pink Rathian compensation code is a golden opportunity for Monster Hunter fans to bolster their arsenal and face new challenges head-on. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer - redeem your code before the deadline and venture forth into the wilds!

Time is running out, so rally your fellow hunters, equip your gear, and prepare for an adventure like no other. Happy hunting!