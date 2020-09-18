The next Monster Hunter installment was announced at the Nintendo Direct presentation on September 17, 2020. Capcom released a brand new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise, which showed all-new gameplay and gave us a release date of March 26, 2021, for Nintendo Switch.

The rumors of a new Monster Hunter game for Nintendo Switch have been circulating in places like Reddit for some time now. It was only a matter of time before an official announcement was made, and to the excitement of fans, that was today.

Monster Hunter Rise revealed for Nintendo Switch

Aside from a release date of March 2021 for Nintendo Switch, the new trailer was more than just a teaser.

Plenty of footage showed some great features and new monsters to face off again. One of the new monsters was the Aknosom, which is based on a swan and was a striking design. Another new monster that was revealed was the Tetranadon, which appeared to be a crocodile and turtle hybrid with some familiar moves.

(Image Credit: Capcom)

Following the reveal trailer during the Nintendo Direct, the developers showed off some new gameplay and talked about some of the game themselves. According to Polygon, the developers stated why they chose the name Monster Hunter Rise. Rise was chosen because of a new gameplay mechanic, supposedly wall-climbing, that will let players rise to new heights in comparison to other installments.

Along with the new mechanic is a new grappling move that is placed by the Wirebug. From what we've seen in the debut trailer, the wire bug is a bright blue insect that seems to follow the player and gives out a wire to jump further around the map and in the air. Fans will certainly see this as a welcome addition for more mobility around the map.

Some extra news is the addition of a new dog companion to finally go along with the Palico companions. The dog companions are called Palamutes and can also be used as mounts which are showcased in the new trailer.

Advertisement

Palamutes will function largely the same as Palicos aside from being mounts. They can aid in combat, they are pets to the player and they can be customized along with the Palico. Players will be able to use both Palico and Palamutes as companions. Both will be allowed in single player, and one can be chosen to assist in multiplayer.

Unfortunately for the other platforms, Monster Hunter Rise will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive.