Monster Hunter Wilds: How to get Fucium Ore

In Monster Hunter Wilds, gathering resources is just as crucial as hunting monsters, and if you're looking to forge powerful elemental weapons, you're going to need Fucium Ore. This material is essential for crafting gear from the Jin Dahaad weapon tree, which is one of the best choices for Ice Elemental damage.

That said, procuring Fucium Ore isn’t as straightforward as you might hope, as it’s an uncommon resource that doesn’t appear in just any region.

Where to find Fucium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds

Grab the Fucium Ore (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

If you’re on the hunt for Fucium Ore, you’ll need to head to the Ruins of Wyveria. Unlike some ores that can be mined in multiple regions, this particular resource is exclusive to Wyveria’s Mining Outcrops. You won’t find it anywhere else, so if you’re in a different biome hoping to stock up, you’re out of luck.

Mining Outcrops in the Ruins of Wyveria are scattered across the landscape, but one of the best spots to search is near the Wylk (or Wyvern Milk) eggs, where the Guardians emerge. These areas often contain high-quality materials, including Fucium Ore. However, that is a chance drop, meaning there’s no guarantee you’ll get it from every Mining Outcrop you interact with.

There’s another potential source if you’re feeling lucky — the Stockpile Ship. Occasionally, Fucium Ore appears in the stockpile inventory, but it’s not a consistent supply. If you happen to see it available, it’s worth grabbing as much as possible to avoid the grind.

Best farming method for Fucium Ore

Hover to the Base camp menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

Since Fucium Ore in Monster Hunter Wilds is tied to Mining Outcrops in the Ruins of Wyveria, the best way to farm it is by creating an efficient mining route through the region. Outcrops reset every 15 minutes, so you can set up a loop that allows you to continuously collect resources without too much downtime.

