Monster Hunter Wilds: Should you pick KBM or controller?

An upcoming action RPG from Capcom, Monster Hunter Wilds is scheduled to be released on February 28, 2025. With new content, exciting bonuses, and seamless multiplayer features, this game is a must-play when it comes out. But when it comes to deciding how you'll tackle this monster-hunting adventure, one key question stands out: should you play with a KBM (keyboard and mouse) or a controller?

While the game is technically playable with KBM, a controller is generally considered the better option for Monster Hunter Wilds. This is due to the game's design being heavily optimized for console controls, making aiming and movement more intuitive with a gamepad. Let's dive into both options and weigh the pros and cons.

KBM or controller – which one is better for Monster Hunter Wilds?

Facing monsters in MH Wilds (Image via CAPCOM)

Monster Hunter Wilds was designed with controllers in mind, just like its predecessors. Movement, dodging, and combos in this title flow naturally with a gamepad. The typical controller button layout makes sense for this game, and executing attacks using one feels smooth. While aiming with joysticks can be slower, it's not a dealbreaker when it comes to melee combat.

The biggest advantage? Comfort. A controller lets you relax and focus on hunting instead of fighting the controls. If you're playing on PC, an Xbox controller or a Steelseries Stratus Duo should fare well enough.

A still from MH Wilds (Image via CAPCOM)

KBM, on the other hand, is a different story. If you're using bows or guns, aiming with a mouse is a huge advantage — it'll be faster, more precise, and overall better for ranged combat. But everything else is less responsive. Menus feel clunky, keybinds are all over the place, and simple actions like crafting require multiple key presses. Navigating the menus is also not intuitive enough.

Conclusion

If you're looking for a relaxed experience with easy controls, a controller is your best bet. If you’re a ranged combat expert and don’t mind a little chaos with your controls, go ahead and try out KBM.

Either way, whether you’re hunting monsters in MH Wilds or crafting your next set of armor, the choice is yours. While the MH Wilds' first beta test received mixed reactions from PC players due to glitches and crashes, the upcoming choice of control schemes is an important one. Just make sure you’re comfortable with whatever gear you pick.

