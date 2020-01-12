Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is out now on PC

After 4 long months when it was released on consoles, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is finally here for PC. The huge update which is almost 48 GB came out yesterday on the PC platform. The expansion brings a lot of new things to the game, including some new monsters and a new biome — Hoarfrost Reach. The expansion was made live on Steam at 10:30 PM IST on 10th Jan and had no pre-load before release date.

The game is unplayable until the players download the new patch 10.12.00 even if they don't own Iceborne. And if you have the high resolution texture pack that's 45 GB data more. The patch is essentially the new Iceborne content which includes a lot of new stuff and which players need to own to get access to the new expansion.

The patch 11.50.00 due in February which will add a new monster, a quest from Resident Evil 2 Racoon City and some new content for you personal in-game quarters.

As of now the developers at Capcom are really hard at work to make the PC patches which will be released at the same time for consoles and PC. Let's see how the expansion turns out on the PC.