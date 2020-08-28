Monster Hunter World: Iceborne "The Final Stand" — Devs confirm Fatalis, AT Velkhana, and a lot more for last update

Capcom has just announced the last title update for Monster Hunter World, and it’s Iceborne expansion. The Final Stand, confirmed to be released on 1st October 2020, will be bringing with it Fatalis as the final end game boss; the Arch-tempered Velkhana; a new cluch claw level 3 deco and lots more.

If you want a more in-depth look at what the final Monster Hunter World update will have in store for you, then it's better to go over the dev diary video above.

But for a brief overview, we have got you covered.

Upcoming Monster Hunter World: Iceborne updates in "The Final Stand"

1. Returning end game monster: Fatalis



To those unaware of this legendary Black Dragon from the previous games, let us tell you that Fatalis was the end game raid boss in the first Monster Hunter World, which was only available in the online mode of the title.



In Monster Hunter World, the devs talk about giving Fatalis a story that will revolve around the new character, called The General, and the existing NPC, who goes by the name of Excitable A-lister. The latter was known as the Ace Cadet in Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate.

Castle Schrade

The fight with Fatalis will take place in a locale called Castle Schrade, which, too, is taken from the older games. And it will have some unique mechanics consisting of the Dragonator and cannons, which sets it apart from the arena where the Alatreon fight takes place.



A new end game monster will mean new end game weapons, and completing the Fatalis fight will provide fighters with some incredible-looking weapons and armour, for both the Hunter and the Palico.

Fatalis palico Armor

2. Additional system updates

A. New skill: Clutch Claw Boost



This new skill will allow lighter weapons like the Bow, Insect Glaive, and the Sword and Shield to be able to tenderise monster parts with one hit.

B. Layered armour sets



All of the layered armour sets will now finally be unlocked, and you can fashion your hunter in whichever way you want.

C. AT Velkhana is on her way



Arch-tempered Velkhana will be added as a limited-time event quest.

D. New decorations can be melded



Decos like the elusive Mighty Bow and the Sharp Jewel (finally) can now be melded at the Seliana Melder.



E. New room decors and pendants



Monster Hunter World will be bringing more fun ways in which you can decorate your room and apply pendants to your weapons. It will also be possible to keep the monster figure of Alatreon in your room.



3. New Astera Fest will have a horror theme



The arrival of Fatalis will bring a theme along with it, and this time around, the designs will be based on the Gothic horror genre. The handler will also be given an incredible makeover (we hope they don’t make her as annoying as she already is).

4. New event quests



The Supply cache where Monster Hunter World makes us fight Velkhana for the first time will be open to whole new event quests, where you get to fight other monsters.

"The Final Stand" release date

The final update for Monster Hunter World will be going live on 1st October 2020, but before that, Capcom will be cycling a lot of event quests in the lead-up to it.