Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will introduce the last major update called The Final Stand

The Monster Hunter World saga is drawing to a close. It begets the end of an era for a title that revolutionized the very concept of the 'cooperative experience' in a video game.

And Capcom teasing what could potentially be the final update for the Iceborne expansion has spiraled the community into a rollercoaster of emotions.

Monster Hunter World got its release in 2018, and the commercial success that followed not only surprised the devs but the fans of the previous titles as well. Not only did the returning player base find a bit of nostalgia in the new game, but Monster Hunter World was also able to capture the fancy of players who never tried out the genre before.

Capcom tweets the final update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Much like the base game, the Iceborne update for Monster Hunter World saw an equal amount of critical and commercial success. Though most of their updates were free, the major title update of Iceborne was not.

#Iceborne Developer Diary: The Final Stand imminent! You won't want to miss this one...



❄️ https://t.co/k19Itm92NS pic.twitter.com/5LVxhD7kuJ — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 26, 2020

In a recent tweet, Capcom hints at a dev diary that will talk about the final update coming to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and what fans can expect in the coming months.

In the live broadcast, which will be held this Friday at 2 PM SAST / 5 AM PDT, the devs will be addressing the community on what they call the "The Final Stand."

Possible things to look out for in the "The Final Stand"

Though Capcom hasn't confirmed anything as of yet, there have been some file leaks and data-mined content in the Monster Hunter World community as to what the final updates will be having:

1. New layered armor sets

Fashion is as important in Monster Hunter World as maximum DPS builds. It makes your hunter look like the monster hunting, organ carving badass that he/she is is an integral part of the game by every measure.

And the mechanic of the 'Layered Armor' allows players to dress their hunter and Palico partner the way they want them to.

With the final update, fans will be getting their hands on a lot of new sets, and the master rank armors may just be available as layered sets in "The Final Stand."

2. Black Dragon Fatalis might make a return

The developers did talk about a returning monster in the last update, and the very name "The Final Stand" suggests a bleak foreboding of the fact that Alatreon may not have been the end game boss.

Fatalis (image credits: Villains Wiki-Fandom) Tempered Furious Rajang may be on the cards (Image credits: PC Gamer)

If Capcom is hinting at a monster that can top the destructive capabilities of Alatreon, Fatalis is the only black dragon that comes to mind. And if that is the case, then Iceborne is all set to end its cycle with a bang.

However, another theory suggests that Safi'jiiva taking on a black dragon form might be the end boss in Monster Hunter World.

3. Tempered Furious Rajang Event

Well, if Furious Rajang wasn't enough of a bone-crushing, soul extinguishing experience, "The Final Stand" update might choose to introduce a tempered version of it, but as an event with much better rewards.

This is the closest a non Elder, threat level 3 monster can get to having an Arch-tempered form, and beating him might just provide you with the highest grade of melding tickets present in Monster Hunter World.