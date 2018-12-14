Monster Hunter World News: Geralt from Witcher 3 is coming to the game next year

Our favorite monster slayer comes to monster hunter world

In a surprising news, the famous Witcher, White Wolf Geralt of Rivia from Witcher 3 is being added to the Monster Hunter World as one of the free content updates next year.

This is the second crossover for Geralt after being added to Bandai Namco's Soulcalibur VI. But putting Geralt in a new Monster Hunter World makes more sense right? Makers of the game Capcom and Witcher series developers CD Projekt Red have joined hands for this project. Dough Cookie, the legendary voice of Geralt of Rivia is also back on the board.

In a statement, CD Projekt Red said that Geralt's appearance in Monster Hunter World will, "offer a unique gameplay experience blending RPG mechanics of The Witcher 3: Wild hunt with Monster Hunter: World’s game systems.” You'll be able to use Geralt's signature Witcher combat style, magic and other witcher equipment in the game.There will be a ton of Witcher inspired missions and quests when Geralt comes to Monster Hunter World.

The insanity begins as Geralt is teleported through a Witcher's portal into the world of Monster Hunter. How this update will be different from previous Monster Hunter updates is that you'll actually play as Geralt instead of getting a costume for your character. Though how will you be able to collect equipment for your character as Geralt and if you can enter the witcher areas as a hunter, is yet to be seen.

This will be one of the most innovative crossovers ever and gamers cannot wait how this will actually be executed. This update will be coming to PS4 and Xbox next year, as for the details on update for the PC version, it is still unknown.

