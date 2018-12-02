Monster Hunter World News: The Winter Event has begun

Greg Bush FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 02 Dec 2018, 02:17 IST

Pick up some great winter-themed gear while hunting legendary beasts in Monster Hunter World

Whether you play on Xbox One, PS4 or PC, you'll find that a new seasonal event has begun today on Monster Hunter: World. The Winter Star Fest has started, and has brought some new and returning special Event Quests, along with some special armor themed around the season.

In order to collect Winter Star Tickets, you'll have to complete your daily bounties and Event Quests throughout the Winter Star Fest. These tickets will net you some pretty neat looking Orion and Orion α armor, as well as a snowman armor set for your Palico.

If you're hoping to pick up a special weapon for the season, fear not! Capcom has a special quest called "Timberland Troublemakers." You'll have to travel to the Coral Highlands and bring down two Anjanaths in 50 minutes in order to complete this quest.

If you manage to do this, you'll be awarded a Bristly Crake Ticket. This ticket, along with other materials, can be used to craft two different hammers: the Bristly Pincushion and the Bristly Grudge.

The Bristly Pincushion is a level 3 rarity hammer with a bonus 150 poison damage. In order to craft the Bristly Pincushion, you must have one Bristly Crake Ticket, three Radobaan Scales, five Sturdy Bones and two Poison Sacs, along with 4,000 zenny.

The Bristly Grudge, the level 7 variant, requires some better ingredients. Along with two Bristly Crake Tickets, you'll have to gather three Radobaan Scale +, a High Commendation and three Toxin Sacs, not to mention the 32,000 zenny needed to pay for it. The poison damage on the Grudge has been raised to 270.

As far as the armor goes, below are the recipes for each piece. You'll need five Winter Star Tickets in total for each set.

This year's gear, the Orion Set (right) and Orion α Set (Left), courtesy of Eurogamer

Orion Set:

Cap - 1 WS Ticket, 1 Monster Bone+

Vest- 1 WS Ticket, 2 Monster Bone+

Vambraces - 1 WS Ticket, 1 Monster Bone+

Coat - 1 WS Ticket, 1 Monster Bone+

Boots - 1 WS Ticket, 2 Monster Bone+

Orion α Set:

Cap - 1 WS Ticket, 1 Fucium Ore, 1 Monster Hardbone

Vest - 1 WS Ticket, 2 Fucium Ore, 1 Monster Hardbone

Vambraces - 1 WS Ticket, 1 Fucium Ore, 1 Monster Hardbone

Coat - 1 WS Ticket, 1 Fuckum Ore, 1 Monster Hardbone

Boots - 1 WS Ticket, 2 Fucium Ore, 1 Monster Hardbone

The two Palico sets are a bit easier to craft. You'll need three Winter Star Tickets per set, and either three Machalite Ore or three Carbalite Ore depending on which set you're creating.

The Winter Star Fest lasts all the way through December 17th, so you have plenty of time to hunt and craft some epic gear!

The Winter Star Fest lasts all the way through December 17th, so you have plenty of time to hunt and craft some epic gear!