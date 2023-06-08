Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay revealed: Kameo fighters, pre-orders, and more

Mortal Kombat 1, the highly anticipated soft-reboot and brand-new installment of the iconic fighting game series, finally received a dedicated gameplay trailer during the Summer Game Fest 2023. Developed by NetherRealm Studios, the trailer not only showcased the improved fighting system, but also gave a glimpse at the story, character interactions, and iconic fatalities.

The trailer also provided a better look at the new gameplay system, Kameo fighters, with none other than Ed Boon explaining its mechanics. The showcase also delved into all the characters, most of whom are returning from the classic games and even the recently rebooted timeline.

Here's everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1, including the characters, Kameo fighters, pre-order bonus, and more.

What are the Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat 1?

The Kameo fighters are essentially extra fighters you can choose aside from your primary combatant. The Kameo fighter mechanic works quite similarly to games like Marvel vs. Capcom or CyberConnect 2's Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm titles, where you can summon the additional fighter while executing certain combos adding an additional layer of complexity and variety to combat.

The trailer gave a definite look at the characters in the game, which includes Fire God Liu Kang, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Kano, Subzero, Scorpion, Johnny Cage, and Kenshi.

The trailer explained how players could utilize the Kameo fighters in conjunction with regular combos to execute special attacks and "x-rays," which have made a return from Mortal Kombat X.

When can you pre-order Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 is already available for pre-order on all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. The game is offered in two different versions: Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition. Here's a complete breakdown of all the editions:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Deluxe Edition ($110)

Base game

Pre-order bonus

Early access to DLC characters (season pass)

Early access to the game

The pre-order bonus for MK 1 includes an exclusive fighter, Shang Tsung, who also serves as the game's main antagonist. The latest entry will also feature the series' iconic fatalities, which look even more brutal and gorier than before, thanks to the improved graphics.

The trailer's ending also hinted at Brutalities making a return, which has been confirmed by NetherRealm Studios.

