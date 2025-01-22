Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes (January 22, 2025): General fixes and character specific adjustments provided 

Released back in September 2023, Mortal Kombat 1 is an exciting action and fighting game. The regular updates continue as the game recently received another major patch. Apart from new DLC featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which was released just a short while back, the update itself focuses on improving the overall gaming experience by fixing performance issues and even introducing Ray-Tracing for PC players.

Mentioned below are the complete patch notes from the January 22, 2025 update of Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1: Full patch notes revealed

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

The PC version of Mortal Kombat 1 will now feature Ray-Tracing (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Added Ray Tracing option via Settings > Graphics section for supported hardware to enable ray traced reflections on certain stages and characters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Added Display Language option via Settings > Video & Audio > Video section.

Added Audio Language option via Settings > Video & Audio > Audio section.

Added Reset Shaders Cache option via Settings > Graphics > Actions.

Moved the Settings > Graphics AA Mode option to be nested in the Upscaling section to better indicate interaction with Upscaling Method option.

Resolved an issue on boot with Windows Accounts containing certain text characters.

Resolved various performance related issues during Fatality sequences.

Resolved certain visual issues during various cinematic sequences.

Resolved various UI elements being cutoff in certain cases.

Resolved visual issues when playing at certain frame rates.

Resolved error prompt when making a store purchase.

Resolved issues with Voice Chat in some scenarios.

Resolved an issue with input UI during Tutorials.

Resolved issues with Steam overlay.

Resolved various stability issues in Mortal Kombat 1.

Further optimized PSO Shader Cache generation flow.

Improvements to Screen Reader in certain languages.

Various localization updates and fixes.

Nintendo Switch

Entering and exiting the pause menu during online practice no longer causes latency increases.

Friends only tab in Kombat League should now populate correctly in Mortal Kombat 1.

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes.

AI adjustments & improvements.

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Conan Fighter to Roster in Mortal Kombat 1.

Added Age of Conan skins for Ashrah, Baraka, & Geras.

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities.

PlayStation 5 Pro

Added Ray Tracing support for reflections.

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Havik

While Blood Bath tether is active it will continuously drain Havik's health and grant him meter

Blood Bath now only possible when below 30% health.

Kitana

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Fan Toss in Mortal Kombat 1.

Added new move (Air) Reverse Fan Toss.

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Reverse Fan Toss.

Added new move Wind Bomb Squall.

Raiden

Added new move Electric Overcharge.

Added new move Electric Discharge.

Reiko

Added new move (Air) Reap The Whirlwind.

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Reap The Whirlwind.

Assassin Throwing Stars and Enhanced Assassin Throwing Stars are now destroyed by opponent's projectiles.

Pain Knee from Enhanced Charging Pain now has a different reaction in Mortal Kombat 1.

Scorpion

Fixed rare issue that could cause Sweeping Scorpion Tail (B+3) to sometimes do 3 hits when blocked or hit armor.

Shang Tsung

When morphed into Ghostface and swapped to an Alternate Killer, Shang Tsung will no longer morph back until returned to Original Killer.

Fixed specific sequence using Kameo Kopy to turn into Khameleon causing Kameo Kopy move to become disabled for an extended period.

Fixed visual issue with Kameo Kopy interrupted at specific timing when opponent is using Ferra.

Fixed rare issue that could occur during endurance fights that could cause lingering visuals when Shang Tsung is defeated in Mortal Kombat 1.

Ermac

Fixed some of Witch Slam, Enhanced Witch Slam, Behind You, and Too Late damage not correctly applying damage buffs.

Cyrax

Fixed an opponent caught in capture foam being able to sometimes go through Kameo Frost Ice Wall.

Sektor

Fixed lingering sound effects on Bionic Blast (Hold 2) when losing a match.

Ghostface

Fixed rare issues where Alternate Killer could be prevented from swapping back to Billy when hit by certain attacks on the same frame as Killer timer ran out.

Fixed issues with stun attacks causing combo to reset if used at specific timing after Knife Toss Fakeout.

Fixed temporary restriction preventing player from performing Knife Toss Fakeout.

Fixed missing sound effects on some attacks.

Fixed missing sound effects when Alternate Killers are hit by some attacks.

Kameo Fighters from Mortal Kombat 1

There are several Kameo fighters in Mortal Kombat as well (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Darrius (Kameo)

Fixed Darrius rapidly moving outside of the arena when performing Ground Invitational in certain corner circumstances.

Sektor (Kameo)

Fixed issue that was causing Straight Missile Fatal Blow to not become invulnerable after hitting opponent.

Straight Missile (Fatal Blow) now has 4 more startup frames when not in a combo & no longer has armor.

Scorpion (Kameo)

Flame Aura has a different reaction against Kameos, deals extra damage, and adds a victim flame visual effects.

Flame Aura can now hit airborne Kameos.

Flame Aura drains 50% Kameo meter from the opponent if it hits an opponent's Kameo.

Sub-Zero (Kameo)

Fixed Deep Freeze facing wrong direction if performed at specific timing against a teleporting opponent.

Shujinko (Kameo)

Shujinko can now perform Borrow: Psychotic Dive to Prone Stab against Ghostface in Mortal Kombat 1.

Fixed Mimic: Enhanced Backstage Pass when performed against Ghostface sometimes missing if the opponent is in the corner.

Motaro (Kameo)

Fixed issue that was causing Charge! Fatal Blow to not become invulnerable after hitting opponent.

Fixed Uppercut (Down + Back Punch) & Fatal Blow attacks doing incorrect damage against Motaro.

Tremor (Kameo)

Attacks that cause push forward block reaction will now cause Crystal Armor hit reaction to push forward.

Ferra (Kameo)

Fixed Uppercut (Down + Back Punch) & Fatal Blow attacks doing incorrect damage against Ferra.

