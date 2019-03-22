Mortal Kombat 11: Closed Beta starts March 27th

Mortal Kombat 11

If you're one of the many, man people stoked to play the latest in the Mortal Kombat franchise, you'll soon get your chance to get an early taste of it - provided you were so stoked that you pre-ordered it. WB Games has announced the dates and details of the Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta, and it's coming in a week.

Those who reserved the game for either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles will be able to access the closed beta start 8 am PDT on March 28th. Access will continue until 11:59 pm PDT on Sunday, March 31st. These are the times for North America; for the times in your region, see below:

On 28th March, you’re next when the #MK11 Closed Beta begins!

Gain access to the Closed Beta by pre-ordering MK11 and check below to see when it runs in your region.https://t.co/pmtQbuCsej pic.twitter.com/ghWM3JdF4Y — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 18, 2019

Players in the closed beta will be able to try out the Custom Character Variation System, where you'll be able to change up your fighter using "a variety Skins, Gear, Special Abilities, Intro and Victory Cinemas, Taunts and Brutalities", according to the WB Games press release. You'll then be able to use these fighters in both the online multiplayer matches and the single-player Towers of Time mode.

Five fighters will be available to play as in the beta; Baraka, Jade, Kabal, Scarlet and, of course, Scorpion. The final game will have sixteen announced fighters, including the returning Johnny Cage, with other fighters to be announced in the coming weeks before the release.

Depending on your console, you will need either an Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription to participate in the online multiplayer matches. You will not need a subscription, however, to use the other two modes. Pre-ordering the game also grants you access to an exclusive fighter, Shao Khan, who is a pretty big deal.

Mortal Kombat 11 releases on the aforementioned gaming consoles, as well as PC and Nintendo Switch, on April 23rd.

