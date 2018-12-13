Mortal Kombat 11 News: Creator of Spawn says he'll be playable

Mortal Kombat 11 adds Spawn to the roster

Mortal Kombat 11's trailer released last week and has since been a non-stop talking point for gaming sites and fans alike. Now, it seems we may have gotten spoiled on the first guest character of the upcoming title.

Both Mortal Kombat 9 and 10 brought guest characters into the rosters, with 9 adding Kratos and Freddy Krueger, and MKX giving us four horror-themed villains in Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, the Alien, and the Predator.

Since MK 11's reveal trailer at the 2018 Game Awards, fans have been wondering what characters would make the jump to the MK Universe. Well, Todd McFarlane may have just given us a pretty good hint.

The creator of Spawn and The Amazing Spider-Man's Venom, the latter of which recently had a successful movie, surprised a lot of fans when he took part in an AMA on Reddit.

While there to primarily promote Venom on Blu-Ray, which comes out on December 18th, McFarlane shocked Spawn and Mortal Kombat fans with a surprise reveal. Redditor BlackIronVengarl asked, "Will you please let Spawn be in Mortal Kombat 11?"

McFarlane's response?

I believe he's on his way...

If McFarlane is telling the truth, that means that Spawn is the second DLC character to be revealed, and the fourth character overall behind Raiden, Scorpion, and pre-order bonus Shao Kahn. Spawn is a perfect candidate for the MK Universe. Bloody, gory, and involving lots of chains, really there's no better franchise for him to join.

The last game to feature Spawn was another iconic fighting game series, Soul Calibur, where he was a special guest character for Soul Calibur II on the Xbox version. So if we do get Spawn, this will be his first video game appearance in over fifteen years.

What do you think about Spawn as a guest character in Mortal Kombat 11? Let us know in the comments below!

