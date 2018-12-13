×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 11 News: Creator of Spawn says he'll be playable

Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
News
15   //    13 Dec 2018, 10:29 IST

Mortal Kombat 11 adds Spawn to the roster
Mortal Kombat 11 adds Spawn to the roster

Mortal Kombat 11's trailer released last week and has since been a non-stop talking point for gaming sites and fans alike. Now, it seems we may have gotten spoiled on the first guest character of the upcoming title.

Both Mortal Kombat 9 and 10 brought guest characters into the rosters, with 9 adding Kratos and Freddy Krueger, and MKX giving us four horror-themed villains in Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, the Alien, and the Predator.

Since MK 11's reveal trailer at the 2018 Game Awards, fans have been wondering what characters would make the jump to the MK Universe. Well, Todd McFarlane may have just given us a pretty good hint.

The creator of Spawn and The Amazing Spider-Man's Venom, the latter of which recently had a successful movie, surprised a lot of fans when he took part in an AMA on Reddit.

While there to primarily promote Venom on Blu-Ray, which comes out on December 18th, McFarlane shocked Spawn and Mortal Kombat fans with a surprise reveal. Redditor BlackIronVengarl asked, "Will you please let Spawn be in Mortal Kombat 11?"

McFarlane's response?

I believe he's on his way...

If McFarlane is telling the truth, that means that Spawn is the second DLC character to be revealed, and the fourth character overall behind Raiden, Scorpion, and pre-order bonus Shao Kahn. Spawn is a perfect candidate for the MK Universe. Bloody, gory, and involving lots of chains, really there's no better franchise for him to join.

The last game to feature Spawn was another iconic fighting game series, Soul Calibur, where he was a special guest character for Soul Calibur II on the Xbox version. So if we do get Spawn, this will be his first video game appearance in over fifteen years.

What do you think about Spawn as a guest character in Mortal Kombat 11? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Greg Bush
CONTRIBUTOR
Greg has been an avid video game player for the majority of his life and has followed the industry closely for well over a decade. While he's primarily an ARPG and fighting game fan, he's delved into every genre a bit.
5 Characters we want to see in Mortal Kombat 11
RELATED STORY
Mortal Kombat News: Mortal Kombat 11 revealed at 2018...
RELATED STORY
Mortal Kombat 11: It's time to reintroduce the Deadly...
RELATED STORY
Mortal Kombat News: Supposed leak reveals some of the...
RELATED STORY
What will you get in the Standard and Premium Editions of...
RELATED STORY
Video Game News: Mortal Kombat XI Revealed?
RELATED STORY
Xbox News: Xbox Game Pass Adds Mortal Kombat X, Ashen,...
RELATED STORY
Fortnite Update: v7.01 Patch Notes bring Infinity Blade...
RELATED STORY
PUBG Mobile Update 0.10 Patch Notes Leaked, Includes Snow...
RELATED STORY
PUBG map: Review of "Sanhok" and why you should play this...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us