Mortal Kombat 11 News: Frost breaks new ground in reveal trailer

The leader of the Lin Kuei marks a new first for Mortal Kombat

A day before the release of Mortal Kombat 11, Netherrealm dropped a new trailer, hyping up the official roster debut of Frost since restarting the series in 2011. The apprentice cryomancer to Lin Kuei master Sub-Zero has gone through some interesting changes this time around, however.

Much like how Bi Han was turned into Cyber Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 9, it seems that Frost has not only been turned into the first female Cyber Lin Kuei in the entire series but is also the new leader of the group. Through the story cinematic that was released last week, it seems that, at some point in the story mode, Scorpion and Sub-Zero will face off against Frost, Cyrax, Sektor, and the rest of the Lin Kuei.

In the trailer, Frost battles Sub-Zero, giving us a good look at what her cybernetic enhancements look like. Fans of Skullgirls may notice something familiar with the ability to launch her head like a weapon, using it for multiple offensive and defensive purposes.

She's also able to spin her torso and launch out a cryo-wall that eventually freezes opponents if they don't get out in time, allowing players to predict their opponents' next move and set up accordingly.

Frost's abilities seem to be fitted more for constant movement and evasive combat. While Sub-Zero is able to set up physical standing walls of ice and ice clones of himself to separate himself from his opponent, Frost is able to summon a floating and moving energy shield that seems to be able to block projectiles.

The weapons she forms also seem to be of a lighter variety, opting to use picks or very fine swords and daggers, as opposed to the giant ax Sub-Zero breaks out in the trailer.

Finally, we see what Frost has in store for, not just her old master, but everyone she comes in contact with. In her fatality, she freezes him solid with a cryo beam, then shatters his body, revealing a perfectly preserved brain and spine. She then hands it off to a robot which takes it to be placed into another Lin Kuei cyber ninja, continuing to grow her ever-expanding army.

Frost is as deadly as ever in Mortal Kombat 11, which drops tomorrow, April 23rd, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

