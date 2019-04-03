Mortal Kombat 11 News: New Elder God revealed as a playable character

Another god enters the fray

Mortal Kombat 11's story will focus on Raiden's iron-fisted control of Earthrealm, the rise of Liu Kang and Kitana in the Netherrealm, and Kronika, the Goddess of Time, looking to rewrite the timeline like Raiden had done back in Mortal Kombat 9. In addition to Kronika and her underling Geras, NetherRealm Studios has added a new Elder God to the roster known as Cetrion.

Cetrion is a goddess that possesses elemental abilities akin to nature, somewhat reminding players of Aang and Korra from the Last Airbender franchise. Cetrion is able to assault her opponents with fire, boulders, vines, geysers of water and harsh winds, allowing her to hold them at a distance with a pretty impressive keep away game.

The footage was first shown in an exclusive from Game Informer's Ben Hanson who announced that they have a month's worth of featured content and videos to reveal as we move closer to the release of Mortal Kombat 11.

Cetrion also seems to be able to go in when necessary, teleporting in and out of water puddles and flowing through her opponents with torrents of fire.

With the reveal of another Elder God, and the main villain who can control time itself, one has to wonder if we'll see even more beings on the same level of Cetrion or Kronika revealed as we move closer to the April 23rd launch date of Mortal Kombat 11.

You'll be able to pick up the title on almost any platform, as it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

What other kinds of characters do you want to see revealed over the next few weeks? Are you hoping for more Elder Gods or do you want to see the return of "klassic kombatants" like Sheeva, Frost, or Havik?

