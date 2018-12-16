Mortal Kombat 11 News: Spawn might be added as a playable character

Spawn may be on his way to the death battle

Everyone's excited since the Mortal Kombat 11 trailer came out. The latest installment in the fighting game series looks gory as ever. Fans are sure making quite a ruckus to know about the new roster of characters being added to the game. Well, we might happen to know the identity of one such character and he would be outside the Mortal Kombat world.

A few days ago on Reddit, the famous character and comic book artist Todd Mcfarlane was doing an AMA. And one of fellow Reddit user asked that if one of his most popular creations, would be appearing on the Mortal Kombat 11. Well Todd just said simply, "he might be on his way."

For people who don't know about Spawn, he's a former human mercenary named Albert Simmons who died and was cursed to become a hellspawn. He soon took on a new identity of a hero who fought against forces of heaven and hell in order to protect humanity from Apocalyptic wars they were waging.

Now this is not an absolute confirmation that Spawn is being added. But considering that the developers NetherRealm did end up adding other famous bloodthirsty characters from different universes to Mortal Kombat X such as Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, Predator and Xenomorph. It's really not impossible with Spawn being such a violent dude himself, in fact he'd fit right in.

Also there's a new Spawn movie in making and is just in earlier stage of the production, so putting him Mortal Kombat 11 would be a great way to put him in the spotlight again.

Let's just hope that Spawn really makes his way to Mortal Kombat 11, and after what Todd Mcfarlane said on Reddit, it might just happen.

