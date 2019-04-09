×
Mortal Kombat 11: Nintendo Switch version file size listed, new character revealed

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
7   //    09 Apr 2019, 20:56 IST

Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is the next entry in this long-running brutal fighting game series by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros.Interactive Entertainment, with the hype regarding it seeming to grow every single day.

The good news for Nintendo Switch fans is that not only is the series finally making its triumphant return back to the old and faithful handheld device, but it will also take up a huge chunk of storage space; 22.53GB to be precise. This is actually the game's digital size and those planning on getting the physical version will also be required to download the day 1 patch, which is about 16GB.

In other news, via the Mortal Combat 11 TV spot, it has been confirmed that the classic Mortal Kombat 11 character Kitana will be making a comeback for the 11th entry of the franchise.



The 10,000-year-old princess of Edenia grew up believing she was Shao Kahn’s biological daughter and served as one of his deadliest warriors. When Kitana learned the truth, she fought against Shao Kahn’s attempted conquest of Earthrealm, eventually dying in battle. After being resurrected as an evil revenant version of her former self, Kitana now rules the NetherRealm alongside revenant Liu Kang, dedicated to the destruction of all the realms.

If you didn't know, Kitana was first introduced as a playable character back in 1993, when Mortal Kombat II roled out. Since then, she has appeared in numerous Mortal Kombat games as well as films such as Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation and series such as Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm, Mortal Kombat: Konquest as well as Mortal Kombat: Legacy.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on 23 April 2019.

For more Video Game News, as well as everything regarding Mortal Kombat 11, stick to Sportskeeda.

