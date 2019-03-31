Mortal Kombat 11 Online beta first impressions

Pratyay FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 12 // 31 Mar 2019, 10:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mortal Kombat 11 feels buttery smooth and the combat style feels a little more tactical than before

Mortal Kombat 11 looks like it could be the best Mortal Kombat game ever made if the recently released beta is anything to go by.

The game looks downright gorgeous, let's get that out of the way first. That's obvious. The Fatalities also look better than ever.

Performance

I tested the Mortal Kombat 11 beta on a base PS4 and didn't run into any issues in about 4 hours of gameplay. MK11 ran smooth and the controls and responsiveness felt just about perfect.

About half of my playtime was spent online and there too, performance was great. I didn't get any lag on the servers or any other game breaking issues. Servers seem to be stable but this could change with the final release.

Graphics

Mortal Kombat 11 looks great. The characters look better than ever although I'm not the biggest fan of the updated look to Baraka.

What looks even better than the character models are the stages. The ones available in the beta are some of the best looking stages ever in fighting games.

Gameplay

Mortal Kombat 11 refines the series gameplay even more. Each fighter has a different style of attack and the gameplay is even more tactical and methodical than before. Button mashing won't get you anywhere in this one.

The newly introduced fatal blow is another newly incorporated gameplay mechanic. It's sort of a special you can use when in low health to even the odds a little. It's easy to hit and will help even the playing field for newer players.

NetherRealms has done a great job with Mortal Kombat 11. The game comes out on 26th April, 2019. From the looks of the beta, this could easily be one of the best Mortal Kombat games ever made. I'm personally waiting for the story mode which comes with the release version.

Advertisement