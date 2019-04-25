×
Mortal Kombat 11 Skins: Buying all the Skins in the Game would Cost you over $6000

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
News
11   //    25 Apr 2019, 18:23 IST

Mortal Kombat 11
Mortal Kombat 11

Microtransactions in video games have been a recurring topic of conversation this console generation with most of the AAA publishers giving into its temptations. The newest studio to include these pay-to-win items in their game is NetherRealm Studios who just now released their hotly anticipated title- Mortal Kombat 11.

Calculated carefully by a Reddit user AccomplishedPoet8, buying all the different variety of skins in the game in total would cost you a jaw-dropping $6,440.( No, we are not kidding.) Of course, this doesn't mean that a user would necessarily be spending that much amount of money, or rather spending at all after buying the $60 product.

Every skin of the character in Mortal Kombat 11 could be bought by in-game currency or could be unlocked by completing character tutorials and completing basic towers. This, however, screams of a lot of hours grinding which you have to indulge in if you want to skip the world of pay-to-win.

NetherRealm Studios is not the first AAA publisher to emphasize so heavily on pay-to-win contents. EA- the most successful publisher in the video game industry currently( not kidding) has completly changed the way they make videogames, and going to such an extent was only to implment microtranscations properly.The most memorable incident regarding such was their 2017's title-Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Microtranscations by no means is a bad thing.Especially when it is used to unlocking skins for your weapons or charactes in games, rather than locking out missions, extra weapons or characters which hinders the game expereince for the people who doesn't like to indulge in those things.

Whatsover be the case, whether you like to invest in microtranscations when it comes to video games or not, there's no dying the fact that studios like NetherRealm, Bethesda, EA as well as Ubisoft have found an easy way to make even more money from their products.

Mortal Kombat 11 is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

What are your thoughts regarding microtranscations? Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.

Also, read:

Mortal Kombat 11: Release Date, Pre-Order Bonuses, Story/Gameplay Details, System Requirements

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One Mortal Kombat 11
