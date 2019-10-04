Mortal Kombat 11: Terminator trailer is out; new costumes on the way

This week, the fighting game community rejoiced as the trailer of the futuristic robot himself, Terminator T-800, was released. The reveal comes a week after the latest patch update to the game.

About the character...

The Terminator reveals references traits from previous films but has the design of the character from the upcoming film Terminator: Dark Fate. His entrance onto the stage goes back to T2: Judgment Day but instead of flowers, it's a box of mini Johnny Cage action figures.

His skill set includes his use of multiple guns including the shotgun and the ability to teleport from one side of the stage to the next. Just when you think you're only fighting the Arnold version of the T-800, in the trailer, Scorpion melts the skin, leaving the metal skeleton who then becomes projectile invincible.

The character has two finishers. one where he sends the opponent into the future after shooting their legs off only to be sent in the future to be killed by another T-800. The second is hitting the opponent into the air with his motorcycle and blasting them with the shotgun.

The only downside to the reveal is the studio didn't get Arnold Schwarzenegger to voice the character. It would've made him more enjoyable to play.

New Costumes

In addition to the reveal, new costumes are also coming to the game for Kano, Sonya Blade, and Johnny Cage. The costume that caught everyone's attention was Cassie Cage's Harley Quinn costume. It's another way of including the Injustice universe as they're both produced by NetherRealm Studios.

Release date

Mortal Kombat 11 announced characters coming to the game via the Kombat Pack. Characters including T-800, Spawn, Joker, and Sindel will be released individually through March 2020. The Terminator along with the Cassie Quin skin will be available October 8th. If you haven't see the reveal, watch it below.

Are you looking forward to T-800 in MK11? Which other DLC are you most excited about? Leave your comments below.