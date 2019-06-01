Mortal Kombat 11: Rejoice old Mortal Kombat fans as Shang Tsung makes a return

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW ANALYST News 3 // 01 Jun 2019, 13:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Via Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat 11 just launched a trailer of their first DLC which includes Shang Tsung. So it's confirmed Shan Tsung will be playable along with few more characters such as Nightwolf and Sindel.

Shang Tsung is one of the first villain of the Mortal Kombat universe. He is a sorceress supreme who can copy the looks of anyone along with their abilities. He can also consume the soul of his enemies and harness its energy.

Though in the recent games Shang Tsung has been limited to cutscenes as the Netherrealm has focused on much more powerful and gruesome villains such as Shao Khan and Shinnok.

Shang Tsung makes a brief appearance in Mortal Kombat 11 when players have to search his island. You are also able to see cutscenes regarding some other characters such as Kenshi on his island.

In the trailer, you can see Shang Tsung fighting in his younger form. He is able to channel Ermac, Rain and Noob Saibot in mid-fight. All the three characters are already dead according to the Krypt so it's obvious Shang Tsung has their souls. He can also been seen talking the form of enemy Raiden midnight and beating him with his own abilities.

His fatality is even more interesting where he throws the soul inside the opponent. The soul then takes a lifeform inside the opponent and it turns out to be Kintaro. He breaks out from the body completely destroying it in a gruesome fashion. Kintaro was a miniboss in MKII.

The DLC pack is priced at $39.99 and includes 6 new characters and 19 new skins. Those who have already purchased the DLC will be able to play Shang Tsung by June 18 on PC, Xbox One and PS4. The whole list of DLC characters have not been revealed yet but expect it come out soon.