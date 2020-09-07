2020 got off to a great start with games like Doom Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, followed by an eventful summer with The Last of Us Part II. What fans weren't expecting was a little title called Mortal Shell taking the industry by storm.

Released on 18th August for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, Mortal Shell has slowly been picking up steam and is now one of the most popular games in the community. Mortal Shell fits snugly into the soulslike-shaped hole currently in the fanbase, as players wait with bated breath for Elden Ring.

Mortal Shell looks to provide the deep RPG combat experience that is typical of the soulslike genre. However, this game is impressive on a lot of fronts, especially the technical side, and is incredibly visually stunning.

This title is currently available on PCs through the Epic Games Store, and is due for a release on Steam as well.

Mortal Shell on Steam: Expected release date

The game page on Steam states that Mortal Shell will arrive in 2021, with fans hoping that an early release next year is on the books. This title's fantastic lore seems one of the most significant selling points.

It has racked up positive reviews across the board, with many praising its in-depth combat system, even though some have voiced concerns regarding Mortal Shell's somewhat underwhelming progression.

However, most reviews suggest that the game is still a fantastic purchase and one that has a lot to offer.

Advertisement

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 SP1 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 290

Storage: 12 GB available space

Reccomended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

Storage: 12 GB available space

Source: Steam