Most Anticipated Games Still To Come Out In 2018

RDR2 will release on 26th October

2018 is almost over and although we've seen a number of spectacular games already this year - God of War, Spiderman PS4, Assassin's Creed Odyssey - some of the most anticipated games of the year are still to come.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t just the most anticipated game of this year, it’s arguably the most anticipated game of this generation. Originally slated for a Fall 2017 release, Rockstar’s follow-up to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption is set to feature the biggest open world ever created by Rockstar Games.

Apart from that, with a development cycle that stretched to almost 8 years, and spread out to a number of Rockstar’s studios, we have never seen a AAA game that has seen this much work go into it. With a little over a week left until release, this writer just can’t wait to get his hands on it. Outlaws for life.

RELEASE: October 26th, 2018

Fallout 76

When Bethesda announced earlier this year that the newest installment in the Fallout series, Fallout 76, deviated away from the traditional Fallout experience into more of something like Elder Scrolls online, fans were immediately skeptical. Fallout is known for its storytelling and in a world without human NPCs, Fallout 76 will depend on terminals, robots etc to give us quests.

Although Bethesda can theoretically pull it off, the fact that their engine is so outdated leaves a lot of question marks. Digital Foundry noted during the beta that frame rates sometimes dropped to single digits during combat.

RELEASE: November 14th, 2018

Hitman 2

Hitman 1’s biggest problem was probably it’s episodic nature. However, gameplay was more refined than ever before and with larger open levels for players to run around in, it revived the Hitman formula for current generations.

It’s sequel, Hitman 2, ditches the episodic release and builds on everything that made the 2016 game so great. Also, Sean Bean is in Hitman 2 as the first elusive target.

RELEASE: November 13th, 2018

Battlefield V

Battlefield V just can’t avoid controversy at this point. Despite its date of release being pushed back to November, it looks like the game could very well fail to live up to sales expectations for EA. With EA still reeling from the Star Wars Battlefront 2 conspiracy, EA has once again angered players before launch by veering away from historical accuracy which has been a mainstay in their games.

Apart from this, devs have been accused of censoring some particular words in the in-game chat and that definitely isn’t helping the case. Battlefield’s long-awaited return to WW2 doesn’t look like it can surpass Battlefield 1 at this point. EA really need to buckle up.

RELEASE: November 20th, 2018