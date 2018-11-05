Most Anticipated Videogames of 2019 (PC, PS4 & XBOX ONE), Part1- Resident Evil 2.

Capcom

You know there are some things in this world that bind you to your childhood and they are probably the only way back there when you have all grown up.

For me, such a thing was a series called Resident Evil.

I started my journey in this series with Resident Evil 4 about 11 years ago.

I was still a kid back then and I believe this game was probably my first AAA title and that's why I hold it so close to my heart.

Resident Evil 4 was a complete package with jaw-dropping visuals, interesting plot, characters I had grown to love and adore, with Ashley Graham becoming my first gaming crush and of course it's brutal third-person shooter mechanics which was always testing a gamer's skills. Moving on with Resident Evil 5, 6 and 7 with the latter one easily being my Game Of The Year 2017, where everyone was rooting for Horizon Zero Dawn or Breathe of the Wild.

The point is I love Resident Evil, I love everything about it and so when Capcom revealed Resident Evil 2 during Sony's e3 2018 conference, I was in tears of joy.

Why? Well as I mentioned I got into this series with Resident Evil 4 and so haven't played any other previous titles, As time went by I did hear that Resident Evil 2 is actually the best Resi- game in the market, though graphical issues never made me think about going back twice.

So as of now, Resident Evil 2 is developed from the ground up on the powerful RE engine used to boost Resident evil 7's picturesque graphics, which I fell in love with instantly.

There's no way I won't buy the game at launch.

Capcom

The game's event takes place during the actually Racoon City incident which (Thanks to God) I'll finally be able to experience it on my own.

Leon Kennedy, my favourite Resident Evil character's story actually begins from this game where he was just a rookie cop, Till now I have only heard this story but no more.

Capcom

Along with a younger Leon, I'll get to play as Claire Redfield (Chris's sister) as well which I remember her from Resident Evil Revelations 2, along with returning characters Sherry Birkin from Resident Evil 6 whose story actually also starts from this game and oh, Did I mentioned Ada Wong?

The mysterious double agent and also sort of love interest for Leon is set to return for this game and I believe this is where their chemistry begins.

Can you imagine how excited I'm for this?

Sure I will miss Matthew Mercer's voice as Leon in this game, but since Capcom describes the new Resident Evil 2 as a "Reimagining" of the original, I think it's more for better than worse.

Resident Evil 2 arrives on PC, PS4 and XBOX ONE on January 25th, 2019.

And is set to take all of us Resident Evil fans and newcomers as well to a nostalgia-filled emotional ride, one which we were totally not expecting.