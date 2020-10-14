Most loved map locations in the history of Fortnite

Since its official release in 2017, Fortnite has had locations added and removed to the map. It has even witnessed a complete change to the map when "Athena" was replaced by "Apollo".

However, some of the locations across both the maps remain special as the fan favorites.

What are the most loved map locations in Fortnite?

Tilted Towers

According to Fortnite Wiki,

"Tilted Towers was a location on the west-midlands of the Battle Royale Map, was one of the most popular locations of the island. Tilted Towers was located near west of the center of the map, adjacent to Loot Lake and Shifty Shafts."

(Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki)

With a total of 35 chests available for loot, Tilted Towers remains one of the fan favourites even after it's removal from the map with the arrival of Chapter 2.

Dusty Divot/Depot

The most notable thing about Dusty Divot was the presence of the huge crater made by a meteor. This location on the map was first introduced in Season 2 of Chapter 1 and remained an integral part of the map until it was replaced by Dusty Depot in Season X.

(Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki)

Located near the center of the Fortnite map, Dusty Depot saw a drastic drop in the number of chests available compared to Dusty Divot. However, the location still remains one of the most-loved locations for players.

Tomato Town

Located in the northeast part of the Fortnite map, Tomato Town provided players with a unique player versus player experience with well designed surroundings and buildings like the Tunnel, Bunker Access, and Gas Station.

(Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki)

In Season 5 of Chapter 1, the name for Tomato Town was changed to Tomato Temple. However, Tomato Town still remains one of the fan favourite location on Fortnite.

Salty Springs

A small residential area located in the middle of the Fortnite: Battle Royale map, Salty Springs is famous for residential buildings with chests hidden in the attics. Salty Springs can be termed as a hot drop location, as it can often be found overcrowded with players farming for resources and chests.

(Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki)

Salty Springs is one of the few locations on the map to have been around since the beginning of Fortnite while being included on the map in every season.

Pleasant Park

Located on the northwest side of the Fortnite map, Pleasant Park was a large suburban area with 8 houses, a soccer field, one gas station, and like the name suggests, a park.

(Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki)

Having been turned into "Doom's Domain" in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4, the location certainly gains a lot of highlight and attention from the community as it might be the very location where Thor and his allies take on Galactus in Nexus Wars.