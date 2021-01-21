The Pokemon world contains a lot of these cute little pocket monsters belonging to various elemental types.

However, not all Pokemon are up to the mark when it comes to their stats and representing their type effectively.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the author of this article

Most underwhelming Pokemon of each type

#1 Normal Type

The most underwhelming normal type Pokemon would have to be Delcatty. Although this Pokemon does look very pretty, its sheer lack of abilities makes it a very underwhelming Pokemon of its type. It doesn't have decent base stats either.

Image via Bulbapedia

#2 Water Type

Finneon would have to be considered the most underwhelming Water-type Pokemon. This mon is immune to no other type and doesn't look that great either. However, it improves when it evolves into Luminion, but in itself, it's pretty underwhelming.

Image via Pokemon.com

#3 Fire Type

Simisear would have to be considered the most underwhelming Fire-type Pokemon. It was voted the most underwhelming Pokemon in Japan a few years ago. Simisear is just a copy of Infernape. Both these mons do the same things, but Infernape looks way cooler.

Image via Pokemondb.net

#4 Fighting Type

The most underwhelming Fighting-type Pokemon would have to be Sawk. Firstly, this Pokemon is a Karate master, like every other fighting Pokemon. There's nothing new with this mon. Secondly, those who've watched One Punch Man will understand that Sawk looks a lot like Saitama in a karate uniform, just with blue skin.

Image via Bulbapedia

#5 Flying Type

Bringing this bird onto this list is slightly saddening because this is a nice little Pokemon. It loves giving gifts away and that shouldn't be a bad thing. But then again, should a Pokemon really be walking up to it's opponents and handing them gifts?

It's a very wholesome bird, but is pretty underwhelming.

Image via Pokemondb.net

#6 Grass Type

Sunkern could be regarded as the most underwhelming Grass-type Pokemon. It doesn't have good stats and looks quite creepy too. It's technically the weakest little mon to have existed.

Image via Bulbapedia

#7 Poison Type

No one wants to see a garbage bag with a face. The concept of Trubbish is actually smart, but it does need a lot of work to reach the expected level.

Image via Pokemondb.net

#8 Electric Type

The most underwhelming Electric type would have to be Pichu. Having a baby Pokemon that evolves into something more popular and adorable makes little to no sense.

Image via Pinterest

#9 Ground Type

The most underwhelming ground type Pokemon would have to be Nincada. Although it's a ground/bug type, it barely looks like a ground type Pokemon at all. In fact, there's a high chance that anyone seeing this mon for the first time would consider it to be only a bug type Pokemon.

Image via Bulbapedia

#10 Psychic

Baby Pokemon are downright annoying. Chingling wins the spot for the most underwhelming Psychic Pokemon. Making a weaker version of Chimeco makes no sense whatsoever.

Image via Bulbapedia

#11 Rock Type

Well, it's difficult to pick an underwhelming rock type Pokemon. Almost all Rock-type mons are really good at some stat or the other. However, Bonsly, despite having a good defense stat, makes it to this list. There's a lot that could've been done with this Pokemon.

Image via Pinterest

#12 Ice Type

Jynx is probably one of the weirdest looking Pokemon to have ever existed. Although the concept of Jynx was pretty good, it missed the mark completely. It's not that bad but it isn't really what players look for in a pocket monster.

Image via Bulbapedia

#13 Bug Type

Scatterbug makes it to this list because it looks downright sad. It doesn't look great and neither does it have that high qualities that other bug-type Pokemon do.

Image via 3D Warehouse

#14 Dragon-Type

All dragon type Pokemon are really powerful, however when it comes to Slagoo, it's just not interesting enough. It may be able to hold its own in battle, but it's just not dragon enough. It hence nabs the spot as the most underwhelming dragon type Pokemon.

Image via Pinterest

#15 Ghost Type

This would more likely be a goblin or a zombie type Pokemon. Sableye just doesn't fit in well with the other Ghost-type Pokemon.

Image via Pokemondb.net

#16 Dark Type

For the dark type Pokemon, it'd have to be Absol which makes it to the list of the most underwhelming pocket monsters. The way it looks doesn't give dark vibes at all. It looks too nice.

Image via Pokemon.com

#17 Steel Type

Which Steel-type Pokemon looks pink and hangs like a chewed up piece of bubblegum? Wormadam. And that's exactly the reason why it makes it to the list of the most underwhelming Pokemon.

Image via Pokemon.com

#18 Fairy Type

Granbull, the obnoxious looking dog, has to be the most underwhelming Fairy type Pokemon that there. Although this mon does look pretty menacing, it just doesn't fit into the Fairy type bracket.

Image via Bulbapedia

With that, the list for the most underwhelming Pokemon of each type comes to an end.