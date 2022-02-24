MotoGP 22 announced: Release date, platforms and more

MotoGP 22 was announced by Milestone and Dorna Sports, with the promise of providing the most realistic and immersive chapter in the veteran racing simulation narrative.

It will be released on April 21, 2022 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The title will include all of the official material from the motorbike world championship.

Among the novelties, Milestone wanted to highlight (NINE) Season 2009, which allows users to relive one of the most incredible seasons in World Cup history. It comes with documentary material containing over 50 minutes of footage, inviting players to experience memorable moments of the competition by putting themselves in the shoes of the pilots Rossi, Pedrosa, Stoner, and Lorenzo.

There are also remarks from the staff in charge of newcomers. Coupled with that, a new tutorial is available.

The new MotoGP Academy, on the other hand, will teach individuals interested in improving and perfecting their driving style to be faster on each track through particular challenges, allowing new players to master the principles of the game and feel secure on the bike.

Split-screen mode and 2009 season retrospective are coming to MotoGP 22

2009 Season retrospective

Interestingly, rather than a series of historic challenges spanning the entire history of motorcycle Grand Prix racing, as seen in MotoGP 20, MotoGP 22 will have a retrospective mode dedicated just to the 2009 season.

Valentino Rossi won his sixth top-class MotoGP world championship and ninth overall title that year, beating his then-Yamaha teammate Jorge Lorenzo and Honda rider Dani Pedrosa.

The mode, dubbed "(NINE) Season 2009," will combine gaming scenarios with over 50 minutes of real-world archival video from that year, which will be spoken by MotoGP documentary filmmaker Mark Neale.

Several of the courses from the 2021 and 2022 seasons were on the 2009 schedule, however, Indianapolis and Estoril were missing from previous events. It's unclear whether these will be included.

MotoGP 22: Split-screen mode

Offline split-screen multiplayer, which hasn't been seen in a MotoGP game since MotoGP 17, is making a comeback with this new edition. This is also a new feature in Monster Energy Supercross 5, a motocross game developed by the same studio, Milestone.

This, as well as the online multiplayer, will be absent from the Nintendo Switch version.

MotoGP 22: Upgraded visuals

MotoGP 21 looked incredible even before it was released

MotoGP 21 looked incredible even before it was released, especially when played on top-of-the-line PC technology and the PS5/Xbox Series X|S. This year, track surface details, as well as new facial animations, better 3D characters, and pitlane representations, are claimed to be more evident.

