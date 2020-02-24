Mount And Blade: Bannerlord Early Access Release Date Announced

Mount and Blade: Warband is an RPG game, set in Medieval times that was developed by TaleWorlds studios and was published by Paradox Interactive on 30 March 2010. Exactly ten years later, we finally get the second game from the franchise, Mount and Blade: Bannerlord, which will be released on 31st of March 2020.

About The Franchise

The Mount and Blade series is a mixture of a third-person adventure and a strategic genius. Not only players experience the thrill of a battle but they also get to enjoy the process of running a kingdom. The game allows players to create their own battlefields, tactics, and warriors while giving them the option to command infantry, archers, and mounted knights.

The heavy success of the first game stems from the highly realistic gameplay. There have been many games that allowed players to use swords, axes or shields. However, unlike any other game, Mount and Blade offer the gamers extremely realistic combat mechanics where you can only master your game sense gradually with the right reflexes and timing.

Price and Date Confirmed

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will be released in Early Access on 31st March 2020. The game will be available for purchase through Steam, Epic Games Store, and TaleWorlds website, for $49.99/€49.99/£39.99. pic.twitter.com/vIGe2Is4tg — Mount & Blade (@Mount_and_Blade) February 19, 2020

As we are getting close to the release date, TaleWorlds has announced that Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord will be in early access through Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the TaleWorlds website on March 31st, 2020. Depending on the regions it will cost $49.99, €49.99 and £39.99.

After the success of Mount and Blade: Warband, the sequel, Bannerlord is an ambitious attempt to expand the gameplay of the original. Therefore, before getting into its system requirements, you must take a deep breath as the CPU requirements are somewhat ruthless. The reason for this is directly related to the high number of warriors that will appear on the battlefields offered by Bannerlord.

MINIMUM SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

⦁ Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-8100 / AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200

⦁ Memory: 6 GB RAM

⦁ Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics 630 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 2GB / AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB

⦁ Storage: 60 GB available space

RECOMMENDED SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

⦁ Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X

⦁ Memory: 8 GB RAM

⦁ Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 2GB / AMD Radeon™ RX 580

⦁ Storage: 60 GB available space