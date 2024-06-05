"Movement is uniquely cool to this game": XDefiant player worries about reported nerfs, dev later rubbishes rumor

Ubisoft's XDefiant has been growing in terms of popularity for a number of reasons. Notably, the FPS experience that the game provides is fast-paced and exciting. Part of what makes it so thrilling is the high-octane movement mechanics, which make players feel like they're constantly engaged in pacy gunfights.

Naturally, fans were concerned when rumors about a nerf on movement mechanics went viral on the internet. X user @ApollosMission took to the platform to talk about the reports but was probably relieved when an XDefiant dev rubbished it.

Mark Rubin, an executive producer on XDefiant for Ubisoft in San Francisco, responded to the OP and let them know that the movement mechanic nerfs are likely not coming along. He added that he knows "a guy on the inside." The person he's referring to is, of course, himself.

Fans were pretty delighted to hear from Rubin. The movement mechanics in XDefiant are truly entertaining, and some players were even prepared to uninstall the game if they were completely nerfed.

Other players complained that the bunny-hopping in the game was "annoying.". One X user noted that they were okay with the strafing but could use a bunny hop nerf.

Players asks to nerf bunny hop (Image via X/@ryanrodriguez64)

Another player also complained about the bunny hopping mechanic, saying bullets seemingly did not register because of it.

Players complaining about bunny hoping (Image via X/@TreEdwards_3)

One X user noted how the movement mechanics could be too overpowered in the right set of hands. They were particularly not happy with the abilities that allowed players to shoot just as much as they could jump in the game.

Movement in the game (Image via X/@JK68eXIT)

An XDefiant dev previously addressed the bunny-hopping complaints

Ubisoft game developer and X user PATTYP recently addressed complaints about relentless bunny hopping and jumping in XDefiant.

In posts made separately on April 18, 2024, and May 27, 2024, PATTYP said the development team tried to penalize players for making too many successive jumps or similar repetitive movements. However, the penalty was tested in the beta and was ultimately not rolled out in the game because of a few constraints.

Nevertheless, PATTYP reassured fans that the team is actively trying to get things right in this department:

"But rest assured we will get this in as soon as possible. We absolutely want players to use all mechanics in our game and not feel restricted - but there’s a sweet spot between intended use and spam and we want to get that right."

Ubisoft is now penalizing players by adding "aim sway" after repeated jumps, making it more difficult to aim accurately. This move helps combat spammers who abuse the mechanic.

