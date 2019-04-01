×
MPL: How to Play and Win Cash in Mobile Premier League

News
14   //    01 Apr 2019, 14:52 IST

Mobile Premier League
Mobile Premier League

Mobile Premier League, promoted by the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, is an Android app where one could earn cash by playing games on the mobile phone.

Follow the steps outlined below to starting winning cash by playing games in Mobile Premier League:

Download the application

To get started with the game, first, download the .apk file from the official website. Google Play Store does not host a version of the application, yet.

Select a game

Once you have downloaded the game, select the game that you wish to play. Mobile Premier League has an extensive list offering over ten games.

Battle 1v1 or join a tournament

Then, either compete with other players in 1v1 matches, join a tournament or register yourself for an upcoming tournament.

Set a score

Play the games available in the application and set new scores on a regular basis. Then, submit the scores, which could net you instant cash.

Interestingly, one does not need to be connected to the interest to play the games. An active internet connection is only required to submit the scores.

Some of the games in Mobile Premier League include:

  • Pool – A Fun Battle Game
  • Pro Cricket – A Fans Favorite Game
  • Fruit Chop – The Best Fruit Slicing Game
  • Runner No. 1 – Best Endless Running Game
  • Run out – Fast Paced Cricket Based Game
  • Fruit Dart – A Fun Fruit Game
  • Monster Truck – A Thrilling Racing Game
  • Tuk Tuk Go – A Fun Auto Rickshaw Ride
  • Flipster – Flip, Jump and Win
  • Can Jump – Simple, Fun, Addictive Game
  • Maze Up – Jump Up Unlimited
  • Gem Crush – The Best Match 3 Game
Mobile Premier League is currently available for download on Android devices with version 5.1 or higher. 

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
