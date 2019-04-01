MPL: How to Play and Win Cash in Mobile Premier League

Mobile Premier League

Mobile Premier League, promoted by the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, is an Android app where one could earn cash by playing games on the mobile phone.

Follow the steps outlined below to starting winning cash by playing games in Mobile Premier League:

Download the application

To get started with the game, first, download the .apk file from the official website. Google Play Store does not host a version of the application, yet.

Select a game

Once you have downloaded the game, select the game that you wish to play. Mobile Premier League has an extensive list offering over ten games.

Battle 1v1 or join a tournament

Then, either compete with other players in 1v1 matches, join a tournament or register yourself for an upcoming tournament.

Set a score

Play the games available in the application and set new scores on a regular basis. Then, submit the scores, which could net you instant cash.

Interestingly, one does not need to be connected to the interest to play the games. An active internet connection is only required to submit the scores.

Some of the games in Mobile Premier League include:

Pool – A Fun Battle Game

Pro Cricket – A Fans Favorite Game

Fruit Chop – The Best Fruit Slicing Game

Runner No. 1 – Best Endless Running Game

Run out – Fast Paced Cricket Based Game

Fruit Dart – A Fun Fruit Game

Monster Truck – A Thrilling Racing Game

Tuk Tuk Go – A Fun Auto Rickshaw Ride

Flipster – Flip, Jump and Win

Can Jump – Simple, Fun, Addictive Game

Maze Up – Jump Up Unlimited

Gem Crush – The Best Match 3 Game

Mobile Premier League is currently available for download on Android devices with version 5.1 or higher.

