MPL Rogue Heist: New Indian-made PUBG Mobile alternative available on Google Play Store

Mobile gaming has evolved by leaps and bounds over the last decade as smartphones have become increasingly sophisticated in terms of hardware. As a result, titles on this platform have also upped their game hugely, and today's offerings can rival those on consoles in terms of enjoyability.

One of the biggest success stories of the last few years was PUBG Mobile, a massively popular battle royale game. It was largely credited as a catalyst for the growth of mobile games in India. So much so that there is a strong culture surrounding mobile gaming in India today.

This has meant that Indian studios have also been hard at work. One of the most highly-anticipated titles to have grabbed the headlines from an Indian studio seems to be MPL Rogue Heist.

MPL Rogue Heist: New team-based shooter available for Early Access on Google Play Store

MPL Rogue Heist is a team-based arena shooter that pits two teams against each other, competing for kills and objectives in a variety of game types.

MPL Rogue Heist has had a somewhat successful run on PCs through Steam and has received favorable reviews. Fans can only hope that it can build on those foundations and deliver a quality mobile game.

What sets this title apart from games like PUBG Mobile is the unlockable Operators, which are essentially unique characters with special abilities.

And now, the game is available on Google Play Store as Early Access. This means that the game is still in development, and devs will use the run as feedback to better the game before the actual release.

Advertisement

There are several match types announced for MPL Rogue Heist, such as:

Heist Mode

Heist pits the two teams battling for the same objective going through a series of events. Teamwork is essential in Heist Mode as kills alone won't guarantee victory, as players will need to complete the series of objectives in place too.

Brawl

This is a free-for-all high-octane game type where each player plays for themselves and attempt to wire the most amount of money into their account in the match.

The objective is to siphon off the most amount of money, and the risk-reward system comes into play, as players must play aggressively to loot more.

Gang War

This timed mode puts players in an aggressive match where they compete for kills while also being timed. It is essentially the most conventional deathmatch mode and should provide for some excellent arena shooter action.